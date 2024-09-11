Cork Folk Festival Celebrates 45 Years Of Folk Music Tradition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cork's iconic Folk Festival is set to return for its 45th year, running from October 2nd to 6th, 2024. The event promises an extraordinary mix of folk legends and exciting new talent, celebrating the best of traditional and contemporary folk music.

Headlining this year's festival at the Cork Opera House will be the legendary Paul Brady, renowned for his involvement in major folk bands such as The Johnstones and Planxty.

A highlight of this year's festival is the launch of a new book at Cork City Music Library, Cork Folk Festival 1979-2024 - ‘Reeling Down the Years', written by William Hammond. The book delves into the festival's remarkable history and will be a must-read for fans of Cork's vibrant folk scene.

Friend of the festival, Frankie Gavin, returns to the Cork Opera House stage along with a new De Dannan set up, featuring Catherine Mc Hugh, Ian Kinsella, Diarmuid Ó Meachair, and Kaitlin Cullen-Verhauz. One of Cork's finest songwriters Jack O ‘Rourke will be the opening act for the concert.

Cúil Aodha singer Iarla Ó Lionáird who has carved a long and unique career in music, will be accompanied by Cork pianist Cormac McCarthy anad Matthew Berrill along with Rosie McCarthy from Macroom.

On Thursday Ger Wolfe in Coughlan's is not to be missed. Seth Lakeman who was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 and has toured extensively with Robert Plant and Van Morrison, graces the stage at Triskel Chistchurch. Later on Thursday, see an all-star line up for a Denis Murphy Memorial Concert with Jackie Daly, Matt Cranitch, Billy Clifford, Bryan O' Leary, Peter Browne.

That gets things nicely warmed up for a packed weekend: Friday Cork Folk Festival presents North Cregg with Christy Leahy, Liam Flannigan, Ciaran Coughlan, Martin Leahy and Claire-Anne Lynch.

Saturday is packed with workshops and a nostalgic concert revisiting the Phoenix Bar, starring Jimmy Crowley, Mick Daly, Mick O'Brien, Coppinger Stang, Eoin O'Riabhagh, Conal O'Grada, and Colm Murphy.

Musicians from Clare arrive on Saturday for an incredible set featuring Charlie Harris (accordion), Geraldine Cotter (piano), Eamonn Cotter (flute), and Maeve Donnelley (fiddle). That evening, festival-goers will be treated to performances by the brilliant fiddler Nollaig Casey, rising folk star Niall McCabe, and the incomparable Mike McGoldrick. Also on Saturday, the “Gals at Play” concert brings together an exceptional lineup of women artists, including Mary Greene, Leslie Dowdall, Christiana Underwood, Cáit Ní Riain, and Meadhbh Hayes. Festival venues also include The Corner House, An Spailpín Fanách, The Long Valley, Gallagher Theatre at MTU Bishopstown, UCC Music Department, and The Crane Lane.

In addition to concerts, the festival will feature a range of other events, including a Céilí, an art launch, lectures, traditional music sessions, and three outdoor events: a singing tour of Cork City, a Cross Roads Dance, and a Food Market at Emmett Place on Saturday. On Sunday, a Community Concert will be held at Elizabeth Fort.

Co-organiser William Hammond shared his excitement, says “45 years, and we're still relevant, vibrant, and live.”

Supported by Cork City Council Arts Committee, The Arts Council, MTU Cork, and Fáilte Ireland, a season ticket is available for €75, granting access to all seven An Spailpín Fánach concerts. Individual show tickets are also available.

