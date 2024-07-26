Artistic Director Willie White Steps Down From Dublin Theatre Festival This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artistic Director Willie White and the board of Dublin Theatre Festival have announced that after 13 years leading the organisation, Willie will step down following the 2024 festival to take up a new role elsewhere.

Willie White was appointed Artistic Director and Chief Executive in 2011 and delivered his first festival programme in 2012. When the curtain falls in October at the end of DTF 2024, he and the team will have presented 13 festival editions together.

The board of Dublin Theatre Festival today congratulated Willie on his tenure and thanked him for the extraordinary productions he has brought to stages across Dublin over the years as well as the work that he and the DTF team have done in striving to include new artistic voices and to make the festival ever more accessible.

"On behalf of the current, and past, board members I want to congratulate Willie wholeheartedly on his tenure as Artistic Director of Dublin Theatre Festival and wish him well in his future endeavours. Willie will bring the same qualities of intelligence, integrity and imagination to bear on his work in the future as he has done so successfully at Dublin Theatre Festival over the last 13 years. He leaves the festival in robust good health and we are all looking forward to enjoying what will now be his final festival this autumn. We will miss him." Chair of Dublin Theatre Festival Board, Una Carmody

“I have loved this job. I'm very grateful for the amazing experiences it has given me and for all the artists and colleagues I have had the privilege to work with. I am happy that I am leaving Dublin Theatre Festival now in a good position for another Artistic Director to imagine its future.” Willie White, Artistic Director, Dublin Theatre Festival.

The board intends to commence a recruitment process in the coming weeks.

The programme for Dublin Theatre Festival 2024 has been announced and priority booking for Friends of the Festival is now open. General booking opens 7 August. DTF 2024 will run from 26 September – 13 October. dublintheatrefestival.ie

