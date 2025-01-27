An Evening of Song Celebrates the Great Irish Poets in Ballycotton's Seachurch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballycotton will host a unique celebration of Irish history and culture, as the beautiful Seachurch venue welcomes an evening of music and poetry on February 23. Great Irish Poets Songbook is an evening inspired by the unmatched Irish landscape and its history of occupation, struggle, love, and loss; bringing the powerful words of some of Ireland’s most iconic literary figures to life.

Clare tenor Dean Power will perform songs drawn from the works of James Joyce, Fanny Parnell, W.B. Yeats, and Thomas Moore. These poets, whose legacies have shaped Ireland’s literary tradition, form the heart of the Great Irish Poets Songbook – an ongoing project dedicated to setting their iconic texts to music.

Power, known for his compelling vocal talent, will be accompanied by composer and pianist James Hurley. The evening will feature newly composed and arranged settings of poems by Yeats, Joyce, Wilde, and Parnell, along with Moore’s Melodies. This selection of song cycles is designed to evoke the deep emotional resonance of the literary works, spanning various genres and themes to create a deeply immersive experience.

The Great Irish Poets Songbook project, which now includes over 25 newly composed pieces, offers a powerful exploration of Ireland’s literary and musical heritage. Through its evocative settings, the song cycle allows audiences to connect with the timeless beauty of Irish poetry and its rich cultural landscape. The performance will take place at Seachurch, Ballycotton, offering an intimate and atmospheric setting for an unforgettable evening, with tickets available online and at the venue's box office.

