Abbey Theatre Eyes A Bright Future With Launch Of Strategy 2025-2030

Responding to the profound shift in audience expectation and experience is at the heart of the Abbey's Theatre's new Strategy 2025-2030, which was launched today. Published in a radically different cultural, social, economic and political landscape, it sets out how the National Theatre of Ireland will continue to champion the role of the artist in creating electrifying live experiences for everyone while sustainably and effectively meeting its wide-ranging audiences.

Commenting Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said: “I am pleased to welcome the Abbey Theatre's ambitious new Statement of Strategy 2025 to 2030, which sets out a clear vision for the National Theatre of Ireland as a vital 21st-century institution. This strategy reaffirms the Abbey's central role in fostering creativity, connection, cultivation, and progression, ensuring that Irish theatre continues to thrive, inspire, and innovate. This strategy speaks to the transformative power of theatre and Ireland's enduring creative spirit. I commend the Abbey Theatre for its vision, and I look forward to seeing its ambitions realised on the national and international stage.”

Co-Directors of the Abbey Theatre, Artistic Director Caitríona McLaughlin and Executive Director, Mark O'Brien added: “For as storied a place as the Abbey Theatre, a question that we returned to throughout the process of developing our strategy was, “What does it mean to be the Abbey in the 21st century?

“The result is a strategy that articulates a clear direction of travel and order of priorities for the organisation; a forward facing, future proofed publication, that sets the Abbey's intention and will help us realise our ambitions. Our next four years will focus on creating great live art and deepening our stakeholder connections while at the same time sustainably and effectively meeting our audiences, in person, by expanding our digital footprint, progressing our building plans, enhancing our touring, and so much more, thereby lying a solid foundation for a bright future.

“Delivering the strategy's aims will require the support of our board and colleagues across our organisation, as well as all the theatre artists, makers, workers, facilitators, audiences, patrons, donors, supporters and our sectoral partners. We would like to thank everyone who has joined us on this strategy's journey, particularly the staff and the board of the Abbey Theatre, the Arts Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. We are excited to continue to work with our close collaborators and partners to realise the ambitions for the next five years. We would also like to thank Scott Burnett and all the team at AAD / Wove for their guidance”

Chair of the Board of the Abbey Theatre, John Cronin added: “The Abbey Theatre is delighted to launch a new Strategy that is thrilling in its vision and sense of possibility for the National Theatre of Ireland. The Board and the Executive believe that the next five years – and beyond – offer exciting prospects for the Abbey Theatre and our many stakeholders at home, across Ireland and internationally. All at the Abbey look forward to working towards the realisation of the Strategy's ambitions."

For more information, visit www.abbeytheatre.ie.

