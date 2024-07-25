AN ATTEMPT TO TALK WITH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORLD to be Presented at Dublin Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anna Newell Theatre Adventures makes a first dive into Dublin Fringe Festival this September with a new immersive dance show for babies aged 3-12 months - also tours 7 other venues nationwide:

Created especially for babies by a team of award-winning artists, Anna Newell's latest show for the youngest audiences imaginable is AN ATTEMPT TO TALK WITH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORLD. This unique show is the company's Dublin Fringe debut and premieres at Draíocht, Blanchardstown (9-11 Sep), before embarking on a 7 stop tour of the country (until 5 October) - giving as many Irish babies a chance to experience Newell's exquisite work for little minds and tiny hearts.

This brand new production is a luminous world full of playful up-close dance that conjures intriguing immersive sound and light with a fantastical host of ping pong balls - and lots of them.

"Doing theatre for babies is to explore the unknown. It goes against common sense. It's political. It's also necessary, I believe, because babies have a right to beauty and they're not always exposed to it. Theatre for babies implies commitment, but a commitment that draws us in. It's the opposite of cynicism. It's hope in its purest form. It's an attempt to talk with the beginning of the world" Veronique Coté, Theatre des Confettis, Quebec

The production is made with and by award-winning dance artist Hayley Earlam (Anna Newell's SHIMMER 2021). Earlam is Co-Founder and Co-Director of Overdrive Dance Company who were awarded the Creative Lives Award for Scotland in 2021 and Young Scot Awards in 2023 for their work engaging with male-identifying young people through dance; costumes are by Sinead Lawlor (costume/environment designer) and who recently worked on Irish National Opera's 5 star production of Salome (Strauss) and she also set up the 2020 initiative Sew Scrubs for Ireland, during the pandemic - this clever and much needed idea facilitated communities at that very challenging time, to support frontline workers by creating a remote community of skilled volunteers, making scrubs for those who need them; Isaac Gibson (composer/sound designer) - Gibson is an award-winning Northern Irish DJ, producer and sound designer; and Archer Bradshaw (lighting design) creates the perfect lighting ambiance for those small curious people.

Anna Newell is one of Ireland's leading makers of theatre for young audiences. Her work for early years audiences has been seen on 6 continents and off-Broadway in New York City. She is a Tonic Theatre Award winner (2017) for 'women who are changing the face of theatre and the performing arts' and a finalist of the Ellen Stewart International Award 2016 for 'theatre makers whose work with/for young people has a major social impact'.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director - Anna Newell

Choreography - Hayley Earlam

Composer/Musical Director - Isaac Gibson

Costume Design - Sinead Lawlor

Lighting Design - Archer Bradshaw

Performed by Hayley Earlam and Anderson de Souza

Suitability: 3 - 12 months old

Running Time: 25 mins approx. / and 15 mins of free play post-show

TOUR INFORMATION:

Draíocht, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Monday 9 September @ 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00apm / €10

Tuesday 10 + Wednesday 11 September @ 10.30am, 11:30am, 12:30am / €10

Draíocht Box Office - Tel: 01 885 2622 / https://www.draiocht.ie/

DFF Box Office - Tel 1800 374 643 / fringefest.com

Civic Theatre, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Thursday 12 September @ 11:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Friday 13 September @ 10.30am, 11:30am, 1.30pm / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Civic Box Office - Tel: 01 462 7477 / https://www.civictheatre.ie/whats-on/an-attempt-to-talk-with-the-beginning-of-the-world/

An Grianán, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Tuesday 17 + Wednesday 18 September @ 11.00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm / €12 [1 adult/1 child]

An Grianán Box Office - Tel: 074 912 0777 / https://angrianan.com/event/an-attempt-to-talk-with-the-beginning-of-the-world/

Roscommon Arts Centre

Thursday 19 September @ Times TBC / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Friday 20 September @ Times TBC / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Roscommon Arts Centre Box Office - Tel: 0906 625 824 / https://roscommonartscentre.ie/whats-on/

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Co Wicklow

Wednesday 25 + Thursday 26 September @ 11:00am, 1:00pm, 2:00pm / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Mermaid Box Office - Tel: 01 272 4030 / https://www.mermaidartscentre.ie/whats-on/events/an-attempt-to-talk-with-the-beginning-of-the-world

Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo

Monday 30 September @ 11.00am,12:00pm, 2:00pm / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Hawkswell Box Office - Tel: 071 916 1518 / https://www.hawkswell.com/whats-on/shows/an-attempt-to-talk-with-the-beginning-of-the-world

Belltable, Limerick

Wednesday 2 October @ 8.00pm / €15 [1 adult/1 child]

Belltable Box Office - Tel: 061 953 400 / https://limetreebelltable.ie/events/

Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Friday 4 October @ 11.30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm / €12 [1 adult/1 child]

Saturday 5 October @ 10.30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm / €12 [1 adult/1 child]

Riverbank Box Office - Tel: 045 448 327 / https://www.riverbank.ie/event/an-attempt-to-talk-with-the-beginning-of-the-world/

TOUR INFO at: https://www.annanewell.ie/work-currently-touring/

