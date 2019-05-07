WINGS to Hold Industry Reading Starring Austin Pendleton, Karen Ziemba, and More

An industry reading of WINGS will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 3 PM and Friday, May 10th at 11 AM in New York City. WINGS is a new musical with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Danny K Bernstein.

Loosely adapted from the 1906 Russian novella, WINGS tells the story of 4th year university student Vanya, through his eyes, as he navigates his final year of study in St. Petersburg. With no money, and fearful of the cruel, aristocratic and homophobic country that awaits him, Vanya is desperate to win a prestigious Fellowship that will allow him to stay at the university, and in the closet. However, matters complicate when he begins working privately on his application with the Fellowship's current recipient, and the two begin a relationship that neither are quite prepared for...

WINGSis being presented as a private industry reading in May 2019. The cast for WINGS includes Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy), Barrett Riggins, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress, Girl From The North Country), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), Karen Ziemba (Contact), Lindsay Carter, Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Shoba Narayan (Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812), and Trent Saunders.

The reading will feature direction by Emily Maltby, music supervision by Nick Wilders, associate music direction by Cynthia Meng, assistant music direction by Mike Herlihy, with Chandalae Nyswonger as Stage Manager, Emily Chester as writers assistant, General Management by Benjamin Simpson and Joseph Longthorne of SL Theatricals, and Executive Producers Joseph Longthorne and Jenn Maley.

Industry may send ticketing requests to RSVP@SLTheatricals.com.

Emily Maltby (Director)- is a NYC based director and choreographer. Most recently she directed a reimagining of Lerner and Barry's LOLITA, MY LOVE at the York Theatre Company as well as a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Singapore. Committed to the development of new work, she is working on projects with writers including Sam Carner, Derek Gregor, Danny Bernstein, Madeline Myers, Patricia Noonan, EllaRose Chary, and Brandon James Gwinn. She served as a dramaturg for NYMF for three years, as well as the associate director and associate choreographer of Michael John LaChiusa's FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE at The Public Theater and the script supervisor for the development and Broadway production of ANASTASIA. Emily holds a Bachelors degree from Northwestern University.

Danny K Bernstein (Book, Music, Lyrics)- is an award-winning composer/lyricist, director, music director and pianist. His music and lyrics have been heard off-broadway, Feinstein's 54 Below, Green Room 42, Club Cumming, Prohibition, and all over New York City. NYC: Far From Canterbury(Book, Music, Lyrics) - Outstanding Overall Musical, 2015 New York International Fringe Festival, The Bishops(Book, Music, Lyrics), Danny has Friends! At The Green Room 42 (Music, Lyrics), Procrasticomposer(Music, Lyrics) Danny K Bernstein in Concert at 54 Below(Music, Lyrics). TV: Broadway At The White House. 2019 and 2017 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, 2014 Winner, New Voices Project, New Musical Inc., through Walt Disney Imagineering, Los Angeles. Proud member of ASCAP and the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop. He graduated summa cum laude from Cornell University, where was the recipient of the Ellen Gussman Adelson prize in music, and named the 2014 Undergraduate Artist of the Year.

Nick Wilders (Musical Director) -is a recently NYC-based music director, orchestrator, and keyboardist. National Tour: JERSEY BOYS; Off/Off-Off-Broadway: MEDICINE THE MUSICAL, POWER OVER POTUS, INEXPERIENCED LOVE, JIMMY! Other credits include ROCK OF AGES with Norwegian Cruise Line, regional work at Northern Stage, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, and Theatre Workshop Of Nantucket. Concert credits span the city, including the Rainbow Room, 54 Below, and many performances at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. He was a proud member of the music teams for BC/EFA's Broadway Backwards and Easter Bonnet, and is also a regular teaching artist around NYC. Many thanks to the WINGS music team, Cynthia Meng and Micheal Herlihy! www.nickwilders.com.

SL Theatricals (General Manager)-a boutique theatrical firm founded by partners Benjamin Simpson and Joseph Longthorne. As General Managers -?Blank! The Musical?(Broadway Comedy Club), Stu For Silverton, The Apple Boys (Ars Nova); HERE ARTS: Heartless Bastard, and Billy And The Killers; NYMF: Mother Jones and The Children's Crusade, The Calico Buffalo,Icon, Numbers?Nerds, The Goree All-Girl String Band, Play Like A Winner, Generation Me, What's Your Wish?, If Sand Were Stone, andSonata 1962. As Co-Producers - OFF-BROADWAY: Be More Chill, BROADWAY:?Waitress,?Oh Hello; On Broadway,?The Glass Menagerie,?A Doll's House Part 2,?Hello Dolly?(2017 Tony Award), Meteor Shower, andThe Band's Visit (2018 Tony Award); UPCOMING: Be More Chill(Broadway).?In development:?Generation Me. www.SLTheatricals.com

Jenn Maley (Executive Producer) -is a Tony-Nominated producer, director, writer, and theatre maker. Jenn made their Broadway debut as a Producer on Indecent by Paula Vogel. Jenn's current shows on Broadway include include Be More Chill and What the Constitution Means to Me. Jenn is a producer on Reunion which played at the Byron Theatre in Denver in the summer of 2018. As a Line Producer, Associate Producer, and Executive Producer, Jenn has had the pleasure of working with amazing artists and companies such as The Neon Coven, Prospect Theater, Company, Ars Nova, and Second Stage Theater. Jenn assistant directed Tyne Rafaeli on Usual Girls at Roundabout Theatre Company. Prior companies include Tony Award Productions, Google, Particle3, The Pekoe Group, and Alchemy Production Group.

Joseph Longthorne (Executive Producer) - As Executive Producer: WINGS by Danny K Bernstein, and MANHATTAN SHUFFLE conceived by Pim van Amerongen. With producing partner Benjamin Simpson: OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD by Alexis Scheer premiering Off Broadway this fall (Women's Project/Second Stage), as well as OSCAR AT THE CROWN at 3 Dollar Bill, Bushwick. As a Co-Producer: WAITRESS (Broadway, National Tour, and West End), OH HELLO ON BROADWAY, METEOR SHOWER, BE MORE CHILL, and THE BAND'S VISIT (2018 Tony Award). Joseph was the Director of Ticketing for the 2018 Tony Awards.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You