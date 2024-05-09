Sign Up Now for TDF's Graduation Gift To Graduating NYC Public And Charter School Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The sign-up for TDF's Graduation Gift begins today. To build the audience of tomorrow, TDF is offering every graduating New York City public and charter school student across the five boroughs a free TDF Membership. TDF Membership provides access to the performing arts in New York City—Broadway, Off Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, music and dance performances—at deeply discounted ticket prices.

Joining TDF in this partnership are Hell's Kitchen on Broadway and the New York City Public Schools Arts Office, who are committed to building a lifelong relationship with the arts for the next generation of theatregoers. Graduating students at all of New York City's public and charter schools will be sent information about the program and how to sign up from their school. During the sign-up process, to prove eligibility, students will be asked to provide their NYC DOE Student ID # (OSIS) or their school ID #. To learn more about TDF's Graduation Gift go to: tdf.org/gradgift.

Together with the new hit musical Hell's Kitchen at the Shubert Theatre, TDF is offering the full house for the Wednesday evening, June 26 performance to the graduates. For this very special performance, seats will be given away to students who sign up for the free membership and choose to enter a drawing to win up to two free tickets. Hell's Kitchen has just received 13 Tony-Award nominations, the most of any musical this season. Prior to the performance, there will be a graduation party for the students in Duffy Square by the Red Steps of TDF's TKTS Booth, which will include music, an opportunity to take graduation photos, and other fun activities.

“At TDF we believe that it is the birthright of every New Yorker to be able to attend the performing arts,” said TDF's Executive Director Deeksha Gaur. “We have served over 150,000 students through our education programs, and now, we hope to be a part of the lives of New York's young people as they enter adulthood. We know that our lives are richer for participating in the arts, and we are excited to work with our incredible partners to cultivate these vibrant, life-changing relationships for the next generation of audience.”

“Our students are surrounded by some of the greatest arts and cultural institutions in the world. Programs like this inspire our students to engage with the arts on an incredible scale, experiencing live theatre that inspires them and provides memories they will never forget,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “I am grateful to our partners at TDF for their commitment to live theatre for our teens and all young adults.”

“We are hugely inspired to be partnering with TDF and the New York City Public Schools Arts Office to bring this inaugural gift of theatre to all of these deserving high school graduating seniors,” said Hell's Kitchen Executive Producer Aaron Lustbader. “Hell's Kitchen brings to the stage the story of a 17-year-old native New Yorker at the beginning of her dreams – and is a quintessentially New York story. We can't wait to experience an entire theatre full of New York seniors who will be able to see a version of themselves and their stories on a Broadway stage.”

