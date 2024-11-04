Visconti Arts Signs New Talent, Damien Geter and the Darshan Trio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visconti Arts has announced the signing of composer, conductor and bass-baritone Damien Geter as well as the Darshan Trio, comprised of pianist Dominic Cheli, violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Yoshika Masuda. These artists bring fresh voices and unique perspectives to the world of entertainment and the arts.

With these new signings, Visconti Arts continues its commitment to representing diverse and transformative talent. These artists embody Visconti Arts’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of music and each are poised to make a significant impact on audiences worldwide.

"At Visconti Arts, we believe that the future of the arts lies in elevating bold and fresh perspectives," said Dan Visconti of Visconti Arts. "Our new clients are not only terrifically talented but bring narratives that resonate deeply with today’s audiences, and we’re thrilled to support them on their journeys."

The new signings reflect Visconti Arts' mission to create a vibrant and inclusive arts landscape, working alongside artists who challenge conventions and inspire new thinking. With this exciting expansion, the agency reaffirms its role as a champion for innovation and artistic excellence.

Damien Geter is an acclaimed American composer who infuses classical music with various styles from the Black diaspora to create music that furthers the cause for social justice. His rapidly growing and “invigoratingly fresh” (Opera Today) body of work includes chamber, vocal, orchestral, and full operatic works, with his compositions praised for their “skillful vocal writing” (Wall Street Journal). He is Richmond Symphony’s Composer-in-Residence through 2026 and serves as Interim Music Director & Artistic Advisor at Portland Opera.

This season, the world premiere of Geter’s new major opera, Loving v. Virginia, concludes Virginia Opera’s 50th anniversary season. Based on the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving, the opera is co-commissioned by Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony, co-produced by Virginia Opera and Minnesota Opera, and features a libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo, Denyce Graves as director, and Adam Turner conducting. Another new opera of Geter’s, Delta King’s Blues, commissioned by IN Series, will be workshopped in January 2025 and premiered later that year. His song, Amanirenas, commissioned by soprano Karen Slack for her African Queens art song program, tours at Washington Performing Arts, the Ravinia Festival, Aspen Music Festival, 92nd Street Y New York, the Nashville Symphony, and Friends of Chamber Music Denver. His newly commissioned song, Gentle lady, do not sing, is included on the Choral Scholars University College Dublin’s album, Music by James Joyce, Volume I (September 2024, Signum Classics).

As conductor this season, he leads Paul Moravec’s opera The Shining, based on Stephen King’s iconic novel, at Portland Opera, and Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night Gala, America the Beautiful concert, and The Nutcracker featuring the Indiana Ballet Conservatory.

Future commissions include world premieres with the Richmond Symphony and Nathaniel Dett Chorale, plus a new operatic production at Portland Opera in 2026.

Geter is an alumnus of Austrian American Mozart Festival and Aspen Opera Center, was an Irma Cooper Vocal Competition finalist, and toured with American Spiritual Ensemble. He owns DG Music, Sans Fear Publishing. Learn more at www.damiengetermusic.com.

Darshan Trio derives its name from the Sanskrit word for “seeing beyond”. The vibrant Los Angeles-based ensemble’s fresh take on the classical piano trio creates transcendent musical connections – sparking curiosity via electrifying performances, innovative boundary-breaking presentations, and a radical commitment to engagement both on and off the stage. As both a collaborative of musical explorers and a laboratory for creative experimentation, the ensemble’s uniquely collaborative approach is defined by the belief that working with others changes how we see ourselves.

Formed in 2021 by pianist Dominic Cheli, violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Yoshika Masuda, Darshan Trio’s inaugural programs weave together music, storytelling, and multimedia in bringing the audience along for journeys of discovery which vividly engage the senses. They opened the 2023 season of Music Worcester with multidisciplinary collaboration with dancer Yamini Kalluri and the Worcester County House of Correction, affirming the ensemble’s commitment to going beyond the traditional concert space and experience to create meaningful engagement for the whole community.

The ensemble has also incubated new programs via their residency at Idyllwild Arts Academy and performances at Yale’s Schwarzman Center and Sierra Madre Playhouse. Darshan Trio is the ensemble in residence at Street Symphony, a nationally recognized leader in community engagement, presenting workshops and performances in Skid Row shelters, clinics and county jails.

Dominic Cheli serves on the faculty of the Colburn School, and is the Head of Piano for the education and media company: tonebase. Vijay Gupta is founder and artistic director of Street Symphony and a 2018 MacArthur Fellow. Yoshika Masuda is currently the Assistant Professor of cello and Director of String Studies at Chapman University.

Darshan Trio’s debut album Mosaic was released in Fall 2024. Learn more at www.darshantrio.com.

Launched in 2024 with a unique roster of adventurous composers, conductors, soloists, and special projects, Visconti Arts serves the unique management needs of artists who are re-imagining rather than simply recreating.

The Visconti Arts roster includes dreamers, musical creatives, citizen-artists, authors, and speakers who are sought after for their impact across disciplines. While they come from many different backgrounds, our artists are unified as changemakers who embrace the transformative power of art to heal and empower communities.

For more information on Visconti Arts, please visit https://www.viscontiarts.com/

