Video: Entertainment Community Fund's Friedman J. Health Center Receives 2024 Tony Honor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









On Sunday, June 16, the Entertainment Community Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors’ Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts received a 2024 Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre, recognizing their commitment to the wellness of the entertainment community. Jason Kindt, DO, Medical Director of The Friedman Health Center, accepted the honor and attended the 2024 Tony Awards ceremony at Lincoln Center where The Friedman Health Center made history as the first medical facility to ever receive a Tony Award.



Watch Dr. Kindt’s acceptance speech on behalf of The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center below!



Earlier this month, the Fund held a private celebration hosted by Entertainment Community Fund Chair of the Board Annette Bening and Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert Wankel to recognize and thank all of the doctors who work at The Friedman Health Center. To download photos from the event, click here.



“We’re grateful for this recognition and very proud of the work we do at The Friedman Health Center. We are here to help as the only healthcare facility in New York City dedicated to the specific needs of the performing arts community,” said Dr. Kindt. “We are passionate about the care we provide to those in the industry so they are healthy and able to create unforgettable art.”

In partnership with Mount Sinai Doctors, The Friedman Health Center is the only health center in New York City dedicated to the primary and specialty care needs of the theater and performing arts community.



“This recognition is a testament to years of dedication at The Friedman Heath Center, along with the impactful collaboration between Mount Sinai Doctors and the Entertainment Community Fund. We are so proud to be Broadway’s medical home and provide top-quality care to help keep Broadway not only running, but also in good health,” shared Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa.

The Friedman Health Center, which opened in 2017 and is located in the heart of Times Square, offers primary care, internal and sports medicine, HIV and trans care, gynecology and podiatry. The Health Center also offers expedited referrals within the Mount Sinai Health System and accepts most insurance plans, including commercial insurances, several Marketplace/Exchange plans, Medicare and Workers’ Compensation. Uninsured arts workers can be seen for $40 a visit and health insurance counseling and enrollment are available to all.



“Mount Sinai Doctors is proud to partner with the Entertainment Community Fund to bring The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts to life and help provide exceptional medical care to members of the performing arts industry,” said Abigail Chen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Sinai Doctors Medical Group. “Our collaboration has helped individuals from all aspects of the entertainment community receive both primary and specialty care focused on their unique needs. We are incredibly proud to receive the Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre.”



The Friedman Health Center is always looking to address and assist with the current and future needs of those working in the theater community. During times of increased demands for health care, The Friedman Health Center responds swiftly. As Broadway came back to work in 2021, Friedman Health Center doctors worked closely with COVID Safety Managers for diagnosis and return to work per COVID-safety protocols. The Friedman Health Center is open for extended hours (until 8 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 5 pm on Fridays and 4 pm on Saturdays) to accommodate the schedules of those working in theater.



Just this year, The Friedman Health Center created a brand-new Stage, Company and Theater Managers Hotline that provides a direct line to The Health Center’s medical team for time-sensitive needs of workers in their theaters. Stage, company and theater managers can now text this hotline number any time with a medical need of someone working in their theater, and a Friedman Health Center doctor will respond to them within an hour with guidance and next steps.



The Friedman Health Center also provides an annual Flu Shot Program for Broadway shows and Theater Organizations in New York City. In 2023, 2,100 people working at 43 Broadway and off-Broadway shows received free flu shots in their theaters. The Friedman Health Center also hosted Free Flu Shot Days for individuals and smaller groups in the entertainment community.



Learn more about The Friedman Health Center at entertainmentcommunity.org/HealthCenter and mountsinai.org/locations/samuel-friedman.



Comments





