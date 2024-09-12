Video: Actors' Equity President Brooke Shields Addresses The National Press Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Brooke Shields, a model, actor, best-selling author and now the new president of Actors' Equity Association (Equity) spoke at a National Press Club-sponsored luncheon today, Thursday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. ET. watch.

Shields discussed the intersection of labor and support for the arts.

Shields, who has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, as well as film and screen, plans to use her platform as the head of Equity to advocate for the arts and more arts funding, not only in major cities, but in communities across the United States, as well as improved working conditions for Equity members.

"I've spent so much time talking to stage managers, and the chorus, and the ensemble, and actors, and musicians. And all of those workers, we call all of them art workers. Those are the people that put these projects and these shows up, so that we bring communities together. So that economically we're feeding into individual communities." Shields shared. Watch more!

Comments





