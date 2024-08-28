Victoria Traube To Step Down As EVP Of Concord Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a fifty-year legal career, the latter three decades of which has been spent working on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein estates and Concord, “Mr. Abbott” Award recipient Victoria Traube has decided to step down as Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Concord Theatricals. She will remain a consultant to Concord Theatricals and Concord Originals, the company's film and TV division.

“I come from a theatre family and fell in love with the theatre when I saw my first Broadway show at five years old,” said Traube. “I am fortunate to have worked for iconic companies with wonderful people in the business I love for 50 years. Particularly fortunate was Concord's embrace and expansion of the theatre business and the establishment of a film and television division after its 2017 acquisition of Rodgers & Hammerstein. The Concord years have been full and exciting. I am happy to continue as a consultant to Concord and a few others in the business there's no business like.”

“Vicky is justly beloved throughout the theatre business for her deep knowledge, wise counsel, calm negotiation, and sly sense of humor,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive at Concord. “She has made countless major deals for R&H and Concord, including dozens of terrific, award-winning productions. On a personal note, I treasure her friendship and travel companionship. I'm glad we'll continue to benefit from her advice.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Vicky Traube,” said Sophia Dilley, Executive Vice President of Concord Originals. “Her stellar reputation, profound expertise, unwavering advice, and strong negotiating skills have been critical to Concord's expansion into film and television. She is a great partner and has become a lifelong friend. I am grateful we will continue to have her guidance going forward.”

As Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs of Concord Theatricals, Traube is responsible for the business and legal affairs of Concord Theatricals, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Concord Originals. She started work at The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization in 1995 when it was still owned by the Rodgers & Hammerstein families. From 1987 through mid-1995, she was Vice President and Head of New York Motion Picture and Theatre Business Affairs for International Creative Management, Inc., where she worked with Sam Cohn. Before that she was Senior Counsel and Director of Business Affairs for Home Box Office, Inc. and an associate at the New York law firm of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Traube received a special “Mr. Abbott Award” in 2019 from Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, the only time the Award was given to someone not a director or choreographer. She is a member of the Honorary Advisory Committee of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a Trustee of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation and a Trustee of The God Bless America Fund. She previously served as Theatre Chair of the American Bar Association's Forum on the Sports and Entertainment Industries and Chair of the Entertainment Law Committee of the Association of The Bar of The City of New York. She has taught seminars and spoken on panels on theatre and motion picture law and business affairs at Columbia Law School, Wesleyan University, New York University, the SDC Foundation, and the ABA Forum on the Sports and Entertainment Industries, among others. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she was a member of The Law Review, and Radcliffe College.

Concord's legal team is led by General Counsel Amanda Molter; Caroline Barnard remains Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for Concord Theatricals.

