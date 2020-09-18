VIDEO: The American Theatre Wing Hosts a Webinar 'Strategy Savvy - A Look Inside Theatre Content Creation'

The panel of creative industry professionals share a look inside how ideas become reality, link strategy to product, and connect theatre audiences to a brand.







The American Theatre Wing recently hosted a webinar, titled Strategy Savvy - A Look Inside Theatre Content Creation.

This panel discusses how digital theatre content is devised from client direction, to supporting strategy, to delivery on designated platforms. The panel of creative industry professionals share a look inside how ideas become reality, link strategy to product, and connect theatre audiences to a brand.

They delve into the ways content creation has transformed in theatre before and during quarantine, while sharing tools and tactics you can use from home to engage your audiences.







