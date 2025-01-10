Under the Radar Festival Receives $1 Million from Mellon Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mellon Foundation has announced a $1 million grant to the Under the Radar (UTR) Festival, the internationally renowned platform for experimental theater and groundbreaking performance.

The grant will support UTR’s dynamic artistic leadership who have implemented a bold ‘rotational leadership model’ to ensure an ongoing infusion of new ideas, perspectives, and practices for the organization in the years ahead. The funding underscores Mellon’s strategic commitment to fortifying visionary artistic leadership and will provide support for building organizational capacity, infrastructure with new staff roles and expanded board membership, community engagement, and expansion for commissioning and presenting new works.

Led by artistic director Mark Russell, co-creative directors Kaneza Schaal and Meropi Peponides, and producers Thomas O. Kriegsmann and Sami Pyne of ArKtype, UTR is now celebrating both its 20th anniversary, and its inaugural year as an independent nonprofit organization. The 2025 festival, which began on January 4th and runs through the 19th, will present more than 30 performances and convenings this year, including a works-in-process session and symposia.

“The performing arts are at a critical juncture, requiring courageous and imaginative leadership to build toward a more just and thriving ecosystem,” said Stephanie Ybarra, Mellon Foundation Arts and Culture Program Officer. “Throughout their careers, Mark, Meropi and Kaneza have repeatedly demonstrated their capacity not only to respond to these challenges but also to envision a blueprint for the future of the arts—one that prioritizes inclusivity, adaptability, and relentless creativity. Mellon is proud to support this vital work and help ensure that groundbreaking voices continue to thrive on a global stage.”

“This grant empowers us to rethink what leadership in the arts can look like,” said Mark Russell, Founder and Artistic Director of Under the Radar. “Our mission has always been to support the boldest and most innovative voices in performance, and that requires a leadership structure that’s just as dynamic and forward-thinking. With the support of Mellon, we’re charting a new path for sustainability and creativity—one that reflects the diversity and groundbreaking spirit of the artists we champion.”

