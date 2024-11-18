Theatre Producers of Color Reveals 2024 Cohort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Producers of Color has revealed their 2024 cohort for the fourth-annual education program – “Producing 101,” where aspiring producers are able to learn the fundamentals of commercial producing, including development paths, financing, budgeting, and more, with experienced BIPOC and White ally leaders as their guides, tuition free over 11 weeks.

After receiving the most applications in the program’s history, the accepted 2024 cohort will include, Elisha Beston, Kaliswa Brewster, Brandon Brooks, Mayah Lourdes Burke, Yide Cai, Christie Chang, Chesray Dolpha, Abby Espiritu, Danilo Gambini, Chandler Gregoire, Carolyn Harrison, Candice Hatakeyama, Yulidal Hernandez Kin, HyoJu (Ju) Hong, Cooper Howell, Charles Jackson, Denzell Jobson, Jasmine A. Mitchell, Malia Munley, Rosette Nteyafas, Devi Peot, Patrick B. Phillips, Jhansi Rajgarhia, Mandi Samek, Annys Whyatt, and Ricky Zhao.



The 2024 selection panelists include Cherine E. Anderson, Anant Das, Victoria Detres, Cynthia Dorsey, Eric Emauni, Amy Marie Haven, Eric Keen-Louie, Afsheen Misaghi, Jamila Ponton Bragg, Carmen Quiñones, Alex Robertson, Michela Rodriguez, Ariana Sarfarazi, George Strus, Darius Suyama, Riza Takahashi, and Angelica Vicens.



Since their founding in 2020, Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC) has been dedicated to breaking down barriers on Broadway by providing opportunities for aspiring BIPOC

producers. In just three years, TPOC has transformed the landscape with a commitment to inclusivity, launching the careers of 76 producers who collectively hold 56 Broadway credits, 18 Tony Award nominations, and 1 Tony Award win. Credits include Cabaret, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, The Wiz, Water for Elephants, Days of Wine and Roses, How to Dance in Ohio, Appropriate, Here Lies Love, New York, New York, A Beautiful Noise, Grey House, Fat Ham, Life of Pi, The Piano Lesson, Dana H., Is This A Room.



Producer Sammy Lopez (Job, How to Dance in Ohio, Gun & Powder) will serve as the overall program mentor, creating a safe space for learning and providing the guidance necessary for participants to become future leaders in the commercial theatre industry.



By incorporating guest speakers from the industry and using real-time Broadway production case studies, participants will gain insights from the teams responsible for bringing Broadway shows to life. Additionally, each cohort member will select either one of their own projects or a current Broadway production to practice applying the tools shared over the eleven-week course. These tools include creating pitch materials for investors and co-producers, navigating the challenges of sustaining an eight-show-per-week schedule in an uncertain financial climate, and identifying the most viable development steps for their projects. The course will meet on Mondays from 6:30-9:00 pm EST beginning TODAY, November 18, 2024, through April 14, 2025.



