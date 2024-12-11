News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation Rebrands as Foundation For Stage Managers

The FSM provides funds for continuing career education and development, and for public events that enhance stage management skills.

The Board of Directors of the Stage Managers’ Association Foundation (SMAF) voted, at its November, 2024, meeting, to change its name. It is now DBA  Foundation for Stage Managers (FSM).

The mission of FSM is to support stage managers by providing funds for continuing career education and development, and for public events that enhance stage management skills.  

The Foundation awards grants twice per year - a total of 14 grants have been announced since FSM was founded in 2022. The next grant cycle will take place in the spring of 2025. For further details, or to apply for a grant, visit  StageManagersFoundation.com.



