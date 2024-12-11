The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation Rebrands as Foundation For Stage Managers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Directors of the Stage Managers’ Association Foundation (SMAF) voted, at its November, 2024, meeting, to change its name. It is now DBA Foundation for Stage Managers (FSM).

The mission of FSM is to support stage managers by providing funds for continuing career education and development, and for public events that enhance stage management skills.

The Foundation awards grants twice per year - a total of 14 grants have been announced since FSM was founded in 2022. The next grant cycle will take place in the spring of 2025. For further details, or to apply for a grant, visit StageManagersFoundation.com.

