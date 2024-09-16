News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Pipeline Project to Connect Women-Identifying Designers with Industry Leaders

The event will take place on September 30, 2024 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
The Pipeline Project to Connect Women-Identifying Designers with Industry Leaders
Disney Theatrical Group in cooperation with SheNYC Arts, The Harriet Tubman Effect and Theater Advocacy Collective will host the inaugural event of The Pipeline Project on September 30, 2024 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The Pipeline Project is an experiment in connecting women-identifying designers with Broadway decision makers. This first event will provide an opportunity for women set designers to meet face to face with and introduce their body of work to key players in our industry.

“It is our hope that by leveraging the amazing work of many organizations who have been active in this space for years, The Pipeline Project will be able to open an access road for women-identifying talented and mid-career artists that may not feel they have a way into our industry,” said Anne Quart, EVP, Producing and Development & Executive Producer, Disney Theatrical Group.

Candidates for this inaugural event hail from Noor Theater Company, Broadway for All and Design Action, amongst others. In success, future events will highlight the work of other disciplines.



