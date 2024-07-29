News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation to Present Interview With David Edwards

The event will take place on July 29 at 7.

By: Jul. 29, 2024
The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation to Present Interview With David Edwards Image
The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation will launch their next series of A Life in the Arts interviews with multi-hyphenate thespian, David Edwards, who's also the Artist Director of the Out of the Box Theatre.

Find out more about the Out of the Box Theatre (www.outoftheboxtheatre.com) and David (www.davidedwardsonline.com), who's had a storied career from Broadway and beyond, tonight, July 29, at 7 pm ET.

Here's are the Zoom details:

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Jul 29, 2024 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: A Life in the Arts - David Edwards and Out of the Box

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81338920119?pwd=ZaS27793S1HKZYk_Ckm6v6OyKEeTCA.SgwOcz6CcNIJMVol
Passcode: 259618

For questions, contact masterworkarts.org

The Masterwork Music and Arts Foundation has been supporting excellence in the arts for over 60 years. 100 percent of your donation funds art and artists through community grants, competitive awards, and a premier award for an emerging artist. Find out more at www.masterworkarts.org.



