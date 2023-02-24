The Episcopal Actors' Guild Presents MID-WINTER MYSTERIES: An Audience Participation Event







The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) will welcome to the Guild Hall stage a one-night-only, benefit production: Mid-Winter Mysteries: An Audience Participation Event. Here's the opportunity that all you "armchair detectives" have been waiting for!



Join us for an evening of mystery, murder, and mayhem as audience volunteers read from classic Who-Dunnits--from the big screen, small screen, and printed page. Throw in a few charades and groom your inner Detective Clousseaus, Jessica Fletchers, and Perry Masons as we embark on a crime-busting evening of fun with hosts Amelia V. Anderson and Sally Sherwood.



When you arrive, you can sign up to do a fun cold reading or opt to sit back and enjoy the hilarity happening on stage.



All proceeds go to support the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need. No Bloody Marys or Killer Cocktails will be served.

Amelia (Mimi) V. Anderson has performed in many way-Off-Broadway productions. With the Black Orchid Theatre Group, she was member of the Chorus in The Libation Bearers, a Fury in Eumenides, the Cappodician in Salome Reversed, and the confused but loveable Mrs. Frencham in Not Now, Darling. Characters that evolve or are not who they seem to be aregreat challenges to her and she found them in Morning's at Seven, The Cemetery Club and Steel Magnolias with The Snarks and as the slightly weird but knowing housekeeper in Any Number Can Die with the Amateur Comedy Club. It all started with Triangle Theatre where she performed in Ancestral Voices, Doubt, Relative Values, and Light Up the Sky. She also played Dorrine in Tartuffe with Triangle and then reprised the role with The Snarks. Performing with the St. Jean's Players she got to practice her Irish accent playing the role of Mrs. Donohoe in The Workhouse Ward by Lady George and then took a comedic turn in The Man Who Came to Dinner as Miss Preen. She has lent her voice and played the witch Baba Gaga in an animated short and has belted out "When You're Good to Mama" on quite a few stages and "I'm Growing Older" at Club Cumming. She finished filming a horror movie, Love Bites, in which she played the psychiatrist.

Sally Sherwood is an actor, singer and writer. A member of the EAG and The Snarks, Sally has appeared in the latter's productions of Dancing at Lughnasa and The Dining Room; and at the Amateur Comedy Club in It's Only a Play, Moonlight and Magnolias, and Any Number Can Die. She began her acting career as a member of Soho Rep, where she performed in classics from Candida, The Merchant of Venice, Ghosts to The Birthday Party and Billy Liar. She has appeared in musical offerings at the Encompass Theater, Village Light Opera Group (VLOG) and Lincoln Center. For several years, Sally wrote and performed her one-woman valentine to the ladies of Vaudeville - Good-bye, My Lady Love - in theaters, colleges and libraries. A cabaret performer, she has appeared in numerous clubs and restaurants (and enjoyed repeated engagements at the EAG, with her partner, Lin Snider). For many years, Sally was AT&T's broadcast media relations director and served as corporate spokesperson on national TV and radio. She has served on the boards of NY-Presbyterian Hospital's Women at Risk; The Snarks; and VLOG.

EAG's Covid Safety Rules: Our entire staff is fully vaccinated and boosted. Everyone entering Guild Hall must wear a well-fitted, high-filtration mask (such as an N95, KN95, KF94, or well-fitted surgical mask) at all times while in the space. For more details please visit http://www.actorsguild.org/covid-safety-protocols.

Directions: The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG)/Guild Hall is located at 1 EAST 29th STREET, NYC 10016 (midblock between Madison and Fifth, between #3 and #9 East 29th Street) on the second floor of the Church of the Transfiguration (aka the Little Church Around the Corner). When you arrive at the Little Church, enter through the main gate and go through the garden to the door marked Guild Hall (between the main doors into the church and the door to the parish office).

Getting Here: The closest subways are the R/W or 6 at 28th Street or the B/D/F/M or N/Q/R/W at 34th Street/Herald Square. If you are arriving by bus, take the M1, M2, M3, M5, M6, or M7.

Lobby: Guild Hall does NOT have a lobby or waiting area. You are welcome to enjoy the Little Church's garden (weather permitting) if you arrive before the house opens.

Accessibility: Guild Hall is not a fully ADA-compliant venue. However, we do our best to accommodate all patrons. Guild Hall is located up one flight of stairs (20 steps). There is no elevator; however, a stair chair is available for those who need assistance making it up to or down from Guild Hall. EAG's staff will be happy to assist you upon request.

Late seating: With our current COVID-19 Safety Protocols in place, we cannot guarantee late seating.