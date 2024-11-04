The Commercial Theater Institute Three-Day Intensive Will Return This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a four-year hiatus, the Commercial Theater Institute – in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF – will return this week with its Three-Day Intensive. Building upon four decades of commercial theater producing education, CTI provides critical foundational literacy about the business of commercial theater producing.

"We believe that education, accessibility, and mentorship are all crucial building blocks for future generations of Broadway producers and managers,” said Sue Frost, Producer at Junkyard Dog Productions and CTI Co-Curator. “We're thrilled that this impactful program is making its return, and that we are continuing CTI's extraordinary 40-year history."

"Industry members are so enthusiastic about the re-emergence of CTI,” added Victoria Bailey, Assistant Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia University and CTI Co-Curator. “The roster of talented panelists is a testament to their excitement and dedication to this field. We hope the 3-Day Intensive provides a strong foundation for anyone interested in expanding their portfolio in the commercial theater industry."

At the 2024 Three-Day Intensive November 8-10, presentations and panel discussions will be led by some of Broadway's most acclaimed producers, general managers, entertainment attorneys, accountants, marketing and advertising executives, and press representatives. The Three-Day Intensive is intended for early career producers, investors, and co-producers looking to deepen their knowledge of commercial theater business practices and to expand their network.

“We are thrilled that CTI will be returning to Broadway,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “Since its inception, this program has been a vital resource for professional development for our industry, as well as a pipeline to increased involvement in and understanding of the business of Broadway. We are grateful to our colleagues at TDF for their continued partnership, and know that CTI's next chapter is in excellent hands with Sue Frost and Victoria Bailey.”

Sessions will cover the skills and knowledge needed to understand commercial production, including different roles in the industry, producing models/structures, creative strategies, budgets, marketing approaches, and more. Case Study sessions on Broadway shows will be led by the very professionals working on those shows, offering special insight into their experience. The Three-Day Intensive will build practical knowledge and understanding for those intending to build their producing portfolio.

CTI's Three-Day Intensive will also include an evening networking cocktail event.

“Through our partnerships with organizations and productions across the performing arts, we aim to reach as many diverse audiences as possible, including early career professionals,” said Deeksha Gaur, Executive Director of TDF. “CTI is an incredible opportunity to empower the rising generation of theatre professionals who will shape the kind of art we get to see in the future, as well as the ways in which audiences will be able to access that art. We're honored to be a part of bringing this meaningful experience back to the theatre community.”

SCHEDULE

Friday November 8, 2024: 9:00AM – 5:30PM

Saturday November 9, 2024: 9:00AM – 1:15PM (networking lunch 1:30PM – 3:00PM)

Sunday November 10: 10:15AM – 1:45PM

For more information or to enroll, please visit: https://commercialtheaterinstitute.com/

About The Broadway League

The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 800 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards. BroadwayLeague.com

About TDF

Founded in 1968, TDF (formerly known as Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to sharing the power of the performing arts with everyone. TDF's mission is to engage a broad and diverse audience by removing the financial, physical, and invisible barriers to participation in the performing arts. TDF's initiatives include the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths; TDF Memberships; the TDF Costume Collection ; and TDF Accessibility, Education, and Public Engagement Programs . Those Programs include open captioned, audio described, and ASL-interpreted performances; Autism Friendly Performances; the Veterans Theatregoing Program; school programs serving more than 11,000 NYC public school students annually; and partnerships with over 150 NYC community organizations serving 18,000 people in the tristate area. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible, and inspirational. Facebook/Instagram: @tdfnyc. tdf.org

