The Broadway League Appoints Darrelle Johnson as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion

The Broadway League will welcome Darrelle Johnson who officially began her role as Director of Diversity and Inclusion on behalf of the trade organization on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Ms. Johnson was most recently the Vice President of People and Culture at Jujamcyn Theaters where she successfully led its inaugural fellowship and mentorship program, and established a variety of fair and equitable people processes that enhanced employee engagement.



“We are delighted to welcome Darrelle to The Broadway League. Her two decades of experience working in our Broadway community as well as in the hospitality industry make her an invaluable addition to our team. Our commitment to continuing to promote equity and inclusion, creating a workforce reflective of our communities, and inviting audiences as diverse as the Broadway shows we present remains steadfast," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. "Looking ahead, we aim to work with our members and partners to broaden our League initiatives and cultivate deep connections within our industry.”



The Broadway League is committed to promoting an equitable and inclusive theatre community, acknowledging the need for our industry to continually advance and embody these principles. Current League initiatives include Black to Broadway; ¡Viva Broadway!; and Broadway Bridges®. To learn more, please visit: www.diversity.broadway.



Darrelle Johnson is an empowering Senior Executive with a proven track record of success in Human Capital Management across live entertainment, gourmet airline catering, and luxury hotels spanning more than 20 years.



Throughout her career, she has successfully championed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in large-scale luxury and full-service hotels, company mergers and acquisitions, HRIS (Human Resources Information Systems) strategy, and implementations and devised size-able cultural transformations in major cities throughout the U.S.



She also volunteers her time at cultural organizations, at Lehman College’s, School of the Arts and serves on the Black Theatre United Summit and its 7G Committee.



A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Darrelle is a theatre lover, a cultural explorer, and an outdoor adventurer. Darrelle holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University in Florida and is recognized by the Society of Human Resources Management as a Senior Certified Professional.



The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau®, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com



