Terry Nemeth, Publisher of Theatre Communications Group, to Retire







a??a??Theatre Communications Group, the national organization for theatre, announced that publisher Terry Nemeth will be retiring in the fall of 2022. For almost 40 years, Nemeth has led TCG's publishing programs, including TCG Books and American Theatre magazine. TCG Books has grown to become the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic text in North America, with a catalog of nearly 500 titles, including 19 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays. As the nation's essential magazine for professional not-for-profit theatre, American Theatre has been providing theatre professionals, students, advocates, and audiences a comprehensive journal for more than 30 years. Nemeth will be honored at the TCG National Conference in June 2022, and a search process is now underway to identify a successor. The job listing for the publisher position is here.

"Terry founded TCG Books on the conviction that plays are literature and worthy of the same resources, respect, and critical attention as any other literary form," said Teresa Eyring, executive director and CEO, TCG. "So many playwrights and authors have been impacted by Terry's kindness, commitment, and business acumen. He is beloved, both within TCG and the theatre field, and we look forward to continuing his legacy of championing plays and playwrights."

"The last 40 years have been an extraordinary honor to get to do what I love, only made possible by the amazing and talented editors, designers, and staff that have been part of this journey since the very first day," said Nemeth. "I can't wait to see what great works are yet to come."

TCG Books is the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America, with 19 winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama on its book list. The book program commits to the life-long career of its playwrights, keeping all of their plays in print. TCG Books' authors include: Annie Baker, Peter Brook, Anne Bogart, Augusto Boal, Ping Chong, Caryl Churchill, Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Larissa Fasthorse, Richard Foreman, Athol Fugard, Quiara Alegría Hudes, David Henry Hwang, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Adrienne Kennedy, Tony Kushner, Young Jean Lee, Tracy Letts, Conor McPherson, Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, Sarah Ruhl, Stephen Sondheim, Tadashi Suzuki, Paula Vogel, and August Wilson. As a publisher, TCG Books believes it has a responsibility to present and preserve the playwright's art through the craft of book-making in all its aspects, including editorial, typography, cover design, paper, and printing. TCG Books works with authors as collaborators in this process, and the authors always have the final approval for all parts of the finished book.

TCG Books has sold 4.5 million print copies for more than $35 million in sales, and, since launching in 2008, has sold over 300,000 ebooks for $2.5 million. A nearly 30-year distribution partnership with Consortium Book Sales & Distribution has been instrumental in TCG Books' success in reaching the bookstore, library, university, and online marketplaces. TCG Books also serves as the exclusive U.S. distributor for seven independent publishers: Playwrights Canada Press, Padua Playwrights Press, 53rd State Press, PAJ Publications, Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Publications, Playscripts Inc., and London-based publishers Nick Hern Books. Through these long-term distribution partnerships, TCG Books has provided access to European and Canadian markets for its authors. Additionally, TCG Books' sales of partner publisher titles include 800,000 books for nearly 2,500 titles, with 7.5 million in added sales. In March 2021, TCG announced a partnership with Drama Online, an international digital library for the research and study of dramatic literature, to launch a TCG Books Play Collection on their digital platform.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 700 Member Theatres and affiliate organizations and over 7,000 Individual Members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the annual TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 19 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH®, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of "a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre" can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. TCG is led by executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and deputy director and COO Adrian Budhu. www.tcg.org.