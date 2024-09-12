Stage Managers' Association Foundation Launches Keystone Fundraising Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stage Managers’ Association Foundation has announcedthe Keystone Campaign, their Fall Fundraising Campaign. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Daniel Fish, Matt DiCarlo, and others will celebrate the collaboration between directors and stage managers, in honor of International Stage Management Day, 10/10/2024. Between now and then, SMAF is seeking Keystone Campaign donations to the Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) public nonprofit established in 2022. Its mission is to support and promote the craft of stage management by providing funds to SMs for continuing career education, conferences, symposia, and to advocate for the profession.

To find out more, or to make a tax-deductible contribution, visit:

https://www StageManagersFoundation.com/DONATE

The website can accommodate donations up to $1,000. To give more, contact Board President Elynmarie Kazle, whose information is below.

Applications for SMAF grants will be accepted from September 1 through September 30, 2024. Awards will be announced on November 15, 2024.

Over the past two years, SMAF has awarded a total of eleven grants. Here’s a partial list of what they support:

An individual stage manager to attend intimacy training.

Compensation for a stage management position that has, up till now, been filled by a volunteer.

Training and promoting theatrical experience for stage managers of color in a local theater company.

A program at a theater for early-career and/or student stage managers that provides paid on-the-job training.

A webinar series to increase stage manager knowledge of technical specialties that they will interact with on the job.

