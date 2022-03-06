Santa Barbara Film Festival Announces Award Winners







Day 4 of the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival presented by UGG began with the Writers panel conversation on Saturday morning. Cinephiles gathered together for Oscar nominated producers Kenneth Branagh (BELFAST), Siân Heder (CODA), Adam McKay (DON'T LOOK UP), Denis Villeneuve (DUNE), Zach Baylin (KING RICHARD), Maggie Gyllenhaal (THE LOST DAUGHTER), Jane Campion (THE POWER OF THE DOG) and Eskil Vogt (THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD) in conversation led by Los Angeles Times writer Glenn Whipp.

In the afternoon, the festival continued with the Producers panel conversation with Laura Berwick (BELFAST), Patrick Wachsberger (CODA), Kevin Messick (DON'T LOOK UP), Teruhisa Yamamoto (DRIVE MY CAR), Mary Parent (DUNE), Tim White (KING RICHARD), Sara Murphy (LICORICE PIZZA), J. Miles Dale (NIGHTMARE ALLEY), Tanya Seghatchian (THE POWER OF THE DOG) and Rita Moreno (WEST SIDE STORY). The conversation was led by Indiewire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson.

The evening concluded with the presentation of and interviews with the recipients of the Virtuosos Award, an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue. Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (CODA), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), and Saniyya Sidney (King Richard) discussed their work with Turner Classic Movies host and IMDb special correspondent host Dave Karger, who joined the conversation for his 11th year.

Upcoming live conversations and tributes will include presentations to Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Aunjanue Ellis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ciarán Hinds, and Oscar nominated animators. The 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, presented by UGG®, will take place IN-PERSON through March 12, 2022. 200+ films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. This year's lineup is available on SBIFF's mobile app. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose also talked to representatives at the festival. She discussed the need for more diversity in film, saying, "Being a mixed chick...we don't tell stories about being a mixed chick, especially mixed chicks from the south!" The Oscar winner also talked about Steven Spielberg specifically asking her to play the role of Anita, stating, "He asked me if I would be his Anita, which is a very important distinction to me. He invited me to be a part of the process as opposed to telling me what I'm gonna do, because I'm an Aquarius and I don't like it when people tell me what to do!" Watch the conversations HERE and HERE.

Pictured: (L-R) Emilia Jones, Alana Haim, Ariana DeBose, Caitriona Balfe, Saniyya Sidney