Sammi Cannold to Direct Developmental Reading of OY BAND

Drama Desk Award winner Sammi Cannold (How to Dance in Ohio) will direct a private, developmental reading of OY BAND, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Bonnie Gleicher (Addy & Uno, Gavroche) on Friday, June 21 at 12PM at Sunlight Studios. Featuring Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza at Encores!), Maya Jacobson (Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse), Sofie Zamchick (Disney's Enchanted) and Hailey Lynn Elberg (Little Red Car), the reading will be presented by stage, film and screen producer Mitchell Leib, for his King of Van Nuys Theatrical Productions.

When a band of four Orthodox Jewish girls from Brooklyn come of age and are no longer allowed to sing in front of men, they disguise themselves as a boy band to perform for the forbidden world. OY BAND is the empowering new musical about discovering who you truly are... by pretending to be someone else.

Cynthia Meng is Music Director. Marnie Price is Co-Producer. Hillel Friedman of Evan Bernardin Productions is General Manager. Howie Tilkin is Stage Manager. Travis Rigby is Music Copyist. Casting is by Benton Whitley and Micah Johnson-Levy for Whitley Theatrical.

“Oy, I'm kvelling, thrilled and privileged to be back in business with Bonnie Gleicher on her new original project OY BAND,” says producer Mitchell Leib. “Bonnie is a force of nature as author, songwriter and visionary in creating this wholly (holy as well) original and timely story about figuring out who you really are. As the old adage goes, ‘you can't pick your parents, and Bonnie's message is a passionate metaphor for the same. We are all born into that which we have no control over: skin color, sex, economic class, religion, expectation and Bonnie's heartfelt, insightful and masterful storytelling is going to take the audience on a fulfilling and celebratory journey of self-discovery. And what a mitzvah that the acclaimed, experienced and classy Sammi Cannold said ‘yes' to direct. Sammi is an unstoppable, multi-talented rockstar and we are blessed to have her at the helm as well as the tremendous team she's assembled. I'm putting this important and timely musical on a fast track path, heading for a defining workshop this fall, followed by a commercial off-Broadway debut. This is a challenging time for the stage business, and the need to be more resourceful, inventive and committed to out of the box thinking, especially with how unique properties are brought to life, is an absolute must”.

Actors and stage managers are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

