Recipient of the 2025 Victor Shargai Leadership Award Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The recipient of the 2025 Victor Shargai Leadership Award is Gregg Henry, leader of many artist and new work development programs at The Kennedy Center.

The Victor Shargai Leadership Award (VSLA) recognizes individuals, groups, or institutions whose outstanding service and creative leadership have strengthened the Washington, DC-area theatre community. Theatre Washington established the award in 2021 in collaboration with Craig Pascal to honor Pascal’s late husband and beloved DC-area theatre champion, Victor Shargai. For decades Victor was an avid supporter of the Washington, DC region’s theatre community, its artists, and its institutions – generously donating his time and resources to theatres of all sizes. Additionally, Victor served as a long-time chair and member of the Theatre Washington Board of Directors and played a vital role in the annual Helen Hayes Awards. In honor of Victor’s legacy and leadership, the VSLA recognizes individuals or groups who have demonstrated exceptional initiative, collaboration, advocacy, and personal generosity in support of the Washington, DC-area theatre community.



The honorees are nominated by their peers in an open nomination process, then reviewed by a selection committee. Jane Lang, Eugene M. Lang Foundation Founder and Chair Emerita, ATLAS Performing Arts Center, Abel Lopez, Board of Directors (former Chair), Theatre Washington, and Craig Pascal.



“Victor Shargai was an inspirational leader in our community in so many ways, it is his relentless passion to connect, collaborate and celebrate Washington, DC-area theatre that defines his legacy. He was our ultimate champion for decades and I’m thrilled that we will now annually celebrate his impact by recognizing leaders who carry on the work and spirit of community-building,” said Amy Austin, Theatre Washington’s President & CEO. “The number of DC-area theater-makers who sing the praises of Gregg Henry is amazing. He works, largely behind-the-scenes and out of the spotlight, to bring new ideas, new energy, and new artists into the DC theatre community. He deeply believes in the spirit and power of mentorship and collaboration. He supports the artistic endeavors of theatre makers from student to seasoned professional and he is a beloved advocate for the extraordinary artists and artistry at the center of the DC-area theatre industry.”

2025 Honoree

For almost 25 years, in addition to directing dozens of productions at theatres throughout the region, Gregg Henry has led countless programs, events, and workshops at The Kennedy Center, including the American College Theater Festival, the Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards program, New Works and Commissions for Theatre for Young Audiences, Page-to-Stage New Play Festival, Kennedy Center/Kenan Trust Fellowship, and MFA Playwrights' Workshop.



Henry has been instrumental in launching and furthering the careers of hundreds of DC-area theatre artists and new work on stage. He constantly considers how to optimize his position and resources at DC’s largest performing arts institution to support, develop, and grow a robust field of theatre-makers across disciplines – performance, direction, design, stage management, and writing – and stage in their professional careers. Collaboration and community are at the heart of Henry’s work, which he drives forward with a true admiration, generosity, and commitment to theatre-makers and our industry.

Victor Shargai Leadership Awards Celebration

The 2025 Victor Shargai Leadership Award Celebration will take place in tandem with the 2025 Helen Hayes Award nominations at Theater J at the Edlavitch DCJCC in Washington, DC on February 10, 2025. Tickets for the event, which include bites and cocktails, are $75, with a sponsorship available for $1,000 and a Pay What You Can option for industry professionals. More information is available at https://theatrewashington.org/2025-victor-shargai-leadership-award-and-helen-hayes-awards-nominations.

Comments





