Photos: Stage Managers’ Association's Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement

On Monday, October 28th 2024, the Stage Managers’ Association presented its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management at the National Opera Center’s Marc A. Scorca Hall in NYC. Check out photos below!

The distinguished 2024 honorees were theatrical production stage managers Lloyd Davis, Jr., Ed De Shae and Denise Yaney. In addition to these Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA honored Mary Hunter with The Founders Award. This year’s Special Recognition Awards celebrated David J. McGraw and The Stage Manager Survey.

The host was Cheryl Mintz, joined by Co-Host Narda E. Alcorn. Speakers included William Carden, Yvonne Curry, Roy Harris, Diane DiVita, John Atherlay and Adrienne Wells. The Event Chairs were Cheryl Mintz and Matthew Stern.

Photo Credit: Jackie Leibowitz

