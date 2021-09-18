Photos: Meet The 2021 Drama League Directing Fellows! Professionals Week Kick-Off at The Players Club







The Drama League Directors Project is the paramount mentoring and career development program for early-career stage directors. Since its founding in 1984, the Drama League's Directors Project has over 300 alumni working in all facets of entertainment ranging from Broadway to television. The program itself aims to help directors in their professional growth through unique experiences and opportunities in the professional community. After spending a week, Professionals Week, in New York City, the directors will be placed with working professionals across the country. Many of the fellows are placed in positions and will be mentored by The Drama League Directors Project Fellow Alumni working in the industry.

Drama League Board President, Bonnie Comley and her husband six-time Tony Winner, Stewart F. Lane, hosted a dinner at the historic Players Club to welcome the 2021 Directing Fellows and kick-off Professionals Week. On hand to share their advice and experiences were newly elected Board members Irene Gandy (Tony-Winning Producer/Publicist), Sarah Hutton (Ticketmaster), Townsend Teague (Teague Theatrical Group), and Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment & The John Gore Organization). Rounding out the tables were Drama League staff; Executive Director, Bevin Ross, Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, and Associate Artistic Director, Nilan.

The 2021 Directing Fellows of The Drama League Directors Project in attendance at the dinner included: Christian Avila, Sivan Battat, Tatyana-Marie Carlo, Ryan Dobrin, Reena Dutt, Jasmine B. Gunter, Cara Hinh, Keenan Tyler Oliphant, and Nicholas Polonio.

The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development. The Drama League carefully selects directors whose vision and talent are unparalleled, with a clear commitment to the craft, the field, and audiences. The Drama League actively works to create a cultural landscape where every artist is considered on their merits. The Drama League supports directors who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities, including on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, gender identity, gender expression, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status. The Drama League has committed to employing anti-racist practices in its work and programs.

For more information see: www.DramaLeague.org



Photo Credit: Rob Rich

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross