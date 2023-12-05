Photos: Drama League's Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Irene Gandy 







Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley were joined by The Drama League Board, staff, family, and friends to announce major gifts to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships. The group sang Happy Birthday to Ms. Gandy and celebrated her 80th birthday with a champagne toast. Ms. Gandy, as always, looked fabulous!

In an effort to remove barriers to access that disproportionately affect BIPOC/Global Majority directors in the early stages of their careers, The Drama League Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships partners with acclaimed BIPOC/Global Majority stage directors to provide assistant directing opportunities on their productions across the United States to early-career BIPOC/Global Majority and/or historically marginalized directors.

The goals of this program are urgent and necessary. First, the assistantships address disproportionate barriers to access that are pervasive, industry-wide, and damaging to the field’s future viability. Secondly, they offer a rare opportunity for passing knowledge, skills, and experience from generations of BIPOC/Global Majority directors to the next, as well as techniques to successfully employ against racism, inequity, and injustice in rehearsal, casting, and production procedures. Third, it ensures a multiplicity of voices in this important and vital creative role, better serving the entire community of audiences, artists, and citizens.

The assistantships offer a peer-to-peer mentorship model to recipients. The Drama League will provide each assistant director’s remuneration, travel, housing, and pre-production preparation resources. Bridging theater and practice, this program opens the gates of professional production, provides essential community-building and care, and offers an experience of the field when BIPOC/Global Majority directors lead rooms.

Donors established the Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships with a specific interest in sustaining the future of the American theatre. To join the Leadership Circle for these programs, please visit www.DramaLeague.org

The Drama League is a creative and career development home for directors and a platform for dialogue with the audiences they inspire in theater, film, television, online, and anywhere live performance is found. Launched in 1916, The Drama League is one of the longest-continuously operating arts service organizations in the United States.

