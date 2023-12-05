Photos: Drama League's Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Irene Gandy 

Donors established the Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley were joined by The Drama League Board, staff, family, and friends to announce major gifts to The Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships. The group sang Happy Birthday to Ms. Gandy and celebrated her 80th birthday with a champagne toast. Ms. Gandy, as always, looked fabulous! 

In an effort to remove barriers to access that disproportionately affect BIPOC/Global Majority directors in the early stages of their careers, The Drama League Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships partners with acclaimed BIPOC/Global Majority stage directors to provide assistant directing opportunities on their productions across the United States to early-career BIPOC/Global Majority and/or historically marginalized directors.

The goals of this program are urgent and necessary.  First, the assistantships address disproportionate barriers to access that are pervasive, industry-wide, and damaging to the field’s future viability.  Secondly, they offer a rare opportunity for passing knowledge, skills, and experience from generations of BIPOC/Global Majority directors to the next, as well as techniques to successfully employ against racism, inequity, and injustice in rehearsal, casting, and production procedures.  Third, it ensures a multiplicity of voices in this important and vital creative role, better serving the entire community of audiences, artists, and citizens.

The assistantships offer a peer-to-peer mentorship model to recipients.  The Drama League will provide each assistant director’s remuneration, travel, housing, and pre-production preparation resources.  Bridging theater and practice, this program opens the gates of professional production, provides essential community-building and care, and offers an experience of the field when BIPOC/Global Majority directors lead rooms.

Donors established the Irene Gandy Directing Assistantships with a specific interest in sustaining the future of the American theatre. To join the Leadership Circle for these programs, please visit www.DramaLeague.org 

The Drama League is a creative and career development home for directors and a platform for dialogue with the audiences they inspire in theater, film, television, online, and anywhere live performance is found.  Launched in 1916, The Drama League is one of the longest-continuously operating arts service organizations in the United States.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Drama League Celebrates Irene Gandy 
Drama League Celebrates Irene Gandy

Andrew Coopman (Artistic Associate) 
Andrew Coopman (Artistic Associate)

Inez Tupin 
Inez Tupin

Darin Oduyoye 
Darin Oduyoye

Rahma Gafil Soliman (IOM Office of the UN), Rowena Husband (Dolphin Entertainment Group) and Aaliytha Stevens (Ashe' Collective) 
Rahma Gafil Soliman (IOM Office of the UN), Rowena Husband (Dolphin Entertainment Group) and Aaliytha Stevens (Ashe' Collective)

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley (President of The Drama League) 
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley (President of The Drama League)

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley 
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Bevin Ross (Executive Director The Drama League) Gabriel Stalin-Shanks (Artistic Director The Drama League) and Bonnie Comley 
Bevin Ross (Executive Director The Drama League) Gabriel Stalin-Shanks (Artistic Director The Drama League) and Bonnie Comley

Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi 
Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks joins with Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi 
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks joins with Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi

Photos: Drama League's Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Irene Gandy 
Nilan (Associate Artistic Director) and Gabriel Stalin-Shanks joins with Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi

Irene Gandy 
Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy joins with Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi 
Irene Gandy joins with Stage Directors Assistants- Susanna Jaramillo, Michele Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Vanessa Ogbuehi

Reggie Van Lee, Irene Gandy and Natasha Moore 
Reggie Van Lee, Irene Gandy and Natasha Moore

Bevin Ross, Reggie Van Lee, Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks 
Bevin Ross, Reggie Van Lee, Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Reggie Van Lee and Irene Gandy 
Reggie Van Lee and Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy 
Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy 
Irene Gandy

Photos: Drama League's Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Irene Gandy 
The Drama League Board of Directors-Trish Chambers, Fred Siegel, Nicole A. Wstdon, Bevin Ross, Irene Gandy, Darin Oduyoye, Stan Ponte and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Aaliytha Steves, Irene Gandy, Lisa Arrindell snd Jeffrey Richards 
Aaliytha Steves, Irene Gandy, Lisa Arrindell snd Jeffrey Richards

Aaliytha Steves, Irene Gandy, Lisa Arrindell and Billy Eugene Jones 
Aaliytha Steves, Irene Gandy, Lisa Arrindell and Billy Eugene Jones

Julie Boardman (Museum of Broadway), Irene Gandy and Bonnie Comley 
Julie Boardman (Museum of Broadway), Irene Gandy and Bonnie Comley

Jeffrey Richards and Irene Gandy 
Jeffrey Richards and Irene Gandy

Brandon Schwartz, Maia Gasman and Andy Hartman 
Brandon Schwartz, Maia Gasman and Andy Hartman

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley 
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley

Irene Gandy 
Irene Gandy

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley and Bevin Ross 
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley and Bevin Ross

Irene Gandy 
Irene Gandy

A toast to Irene Gandy 
A toast to Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy 
Irene Gandy

Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Irenę Gandy. Michelle Chan, Vanessa Ogbuehi and Susanna Jaramillo 
Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Irenę Gandy. Michelle Chan, Vanessa Ogbuehi and Susanna Jaramillo

Michelle Chan, Vanessa Ogbuehi and Susanna Jaramillo 
Michelle Chan, Vanessa Ogbuehi and Susanna Jaramillo

Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Irene Gandy 
Sanhawich Meateanuwat and Irene Gandy

Michelle Chan 
Michelle Chan

Vanessa Ogbuehi 
Vanessa Ogbuehi

Susanna Jaramillo 
Susanna Jaramillo

Inez Turpin, Kara Young, Irene Gandy and Lorine Pendleton 
Inez Turpin, Kara Young, Irene Gandy and Lorine Pendleton

Kara Young and Irene Gandy 
Kara Young and Irene Gandy

Kara Young, Irene Gandy and Billy Eugene Jones 
Kara Young, Irene Gandy and Billy Eugene Jones

Irene Gandy and Lorine Pendleton 
Irene Gandy and Lorine Pendleton

Inez Turpin and Irene Gandy 
Inez Turpin and Irene Gandy

Vanessa Bell Calloway, Irene Gandy and Kara Young 
Vanessa Bell Calloway, Irene Gandy and Kara Young

Irene Gandy and Helen O'Rourke 
Irene Gandy and Helen O'Rourke

Andrew Coopman and Irene Gandy 
Andrew Coopman and Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy and Rashad Bailey 
Irene Gandy and Rashad Bailey

Catalin Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks 
Catalin Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Vanessa Bell Calloway, Irene Gandy and Lisa Arrindell 
Vanessa Bell Calloway, Irene Gandy and Lisa Arrindell

Lisa Arrindell, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rowena Husbands, Irene Gandy and Roxanne Cade 
Lisa Arrindell, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rowena Husbands, Irene Gandy and Roxanne Cade

Lisa Arrindell, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rowena Husbands, Irene Gandy, Roxanne Cade and Aaliytha Stevens 
Lisa Arrindell, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rowena Husbands, Irene Gandy, Roxanne Cade and Aaliytha Stevens

Kumiko Yoshii and Irene Gandy 
Kumiko Yoshii and Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy and Rahma Gamil Soliman 
Irene Gandy and Rahma Gamil Soliman

Kumiko Yoshii 
Kumiko Yoshii

Anna Evtushenko, Michelle Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Bernadette Norman, Susanna Jaramillo and Vanessa Ogbuehi 
Anna Evtushenko, Michelle Chan, Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Bernadette Norman, Susanna Jaramillo and Vanessa Ogbuehi

Rowena Husbands and Kara Young 
Rowena Husbands and Kara Young

Kumiko Yoshii and Bevin Ross 
Kumiko Yoshii and Bevin Ross

Vanessa Bell Calloway and Lisa Arrindell 
Vanessa Bell Calloway and Lisa Arrindell

Irene Gandy and Amani Costello

Photos: Drama League's Gabriel Stelian Shanks, Bevin Ross, and Bonnie Comley Celebrate Irene Gandy 

Billy Eugene Jones, Nicole A. Watson and Heather Alicia Simms





