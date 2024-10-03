Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt

The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt, has selected third round of nine early-career designer recipients to benefit from $150,000 in grants. Applicants were chosen based on talent, creativity, need, innovation, and potential for future excellence in the professional theatrical field, and each of the recipients will receive grants up to $17,500.

The nine grants were presented at a reception at The Civilian Hotel Rosevale cocktail lounge on Monday, September 30, sponsored by a generous donation from Neil Mazella and Hudson Scenic Studios. Check out photos below!

The 2024 recipients are Emma Deane (Lighting Designer); Emmanuel Delgado (Lighting Designer); Camilla Dely (Costume Designer); Dee Etti-Williams (Sound Designer); Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer); Meg Powers (Costume Designer); Hannah Tran (Projection Designer); Miguel Urbino (Set Designer); and Teresa L. Williams (Set Designer).

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll