News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt

The event was held on September 30.

By: Oct. 03, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



The 1/52 Project, the financial grant program founded by Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt, has selected third round of nine early-career designer recipients to benefit from $150,000 in grants. Applicants were chosen based on talent, creativity, need, innovation, and potential for future excellence in the professional theatrical field, and each of the recipients will receive grants up to $17,500. 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt
Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Hosts Halloween Event, Welcomes New Board Members
Bruce Sabath, Adam Heller & Barbara Walsh to Join MOSES MAN: FINDING HOME Industry Presentation
Photos: Inside Black Theatre United's 2024 Gala

The nine grants were presented at a reception at The Civilian Hotel Rosevale cocktail lounge on Monday, September 30, sponsored by a generous donation from Neil Mazella and Hudson Scenic Studios. Check out photos below!

The 2024 recipients are Emma Deane (Lighting Designer); Emmanuel Delgado (Lighting Designer); Camilla Dely (Costume Designer); Dee Etti-Williams (Sound Designer); Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer); Meg Powers (Costume Designer); Hannah Tran (Projection Designer); Miguel Urbino (Set Designer); and Teresa L. Williams (Set Designer).

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll 

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt Image
Alejo Vietti, Beowulf Boritt, Jeff Croiter

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt Image
John Lee Beatty & David Zinn

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt Image
Frank Swann of Hudson Scenic (party sponsor), Dee Eti Williams (recipient), Sun Hee Kil (committee member)

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt Image
Cristina Angeles, Rachel Hauck, Lawrence E. Moten III

Photos: 1/52 Project Award Reception with Tony Winner Beowulf Boritt Image
Meg Powers (Costume Designer),Miguel Urbino (Set Designer); Teresa L. Williams (Set Designer). Emma Deane (Lighting Designer); Camilla Dely (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer); Dee Etti-Williams (Sound Designer); Hannah Tran (Projection Designer);Emmanuel Delgado (Lighting Designer);



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Industry Classifieds

Videos