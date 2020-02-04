Photo Coverage: The 2020 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre is Given

The 30th Annual Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre reception was held on Monday, February 3.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

In addition to this year's winners, most promising musical theater lyricist Daniel Messé (Amélie, Prelude to a Kiss), most promising musical theater librettist, co-librettists Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew (Bhangin' It), this year's attendees included Andre Bishop (Artistic Director, Lincoln Center Theater), Elliot H. Brown (theatrical attorney), Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me), Richard Maltby, Jr. (Tony Award-winning director, conceiver, lyricist - Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon), John Weidman (Tony-nominated librettist - Contact, Anything Goes, Assassins, Pacific Overtures), Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist - Nine, Titanic), and Sarah Douglas (SLD Associates LLC, Flora Roberts, Inc.).

2020 Kleban Prize Judges were Tony Award Honor-winning playwright/parodist/actor/director Gerard Alessandrini (Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton), Tony Award winning actress Victoria Clark (Light in the Piazza, Cinderella), Tony Award-winning producer Robyn Goodman (In The Heights, Avenue Q)/

2020 Performers included Ari Afsar (Hamilton in Chicago), Danny Burgos (On Your Feet! nat'l tour), Steve Curtis on guitar, Laura Dadap (Voca People), Jocelyn Mackenzie (indie-pop trio Pearl and the Beard), Anu Mysore, George Rush on upright bass.

Over the past 30 years, the annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre has awarded over $6,000,000 to 76 artists who collectively have garnered four Tony Awards (with nearly 30 Tony nominations), 59 Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, nine Outer Critic Circle Awards, four Obie Awards, two Olivier Awards, and two Pulitzer Prizes. The list of previous Kleban Prize winners includes Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder), David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years), John Bucchino (A Catered Affair, It's Only Life), Gretchen Cryer (I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, The Last Sweet Days of Isaac), Michael Korie (Grey Gardens, Happiness), Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez (Avenue Q), Michael John LaChiusa (Giant, See What I Wanna See, The Wild Party), Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid) and John Weidman (Pacific Overtures, Road Show, Assassins). For a complete listing of the last 30 years of Kleban Prize winners, see the list at the end of this document.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy