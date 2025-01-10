Peoria Civic Center Authority And Prairie Home Alliance Reveal Historic Naming Rights Deal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Peoria Civic Center Authority and Prairie Home Alliance announced they have secured a naming-rights agreement for the theater within Peoria Civic Center for seven years, marking the first naming rights deal in the venue's 42-year history.

"Our theater business has shown impressive growth over the past decade, including two of our best fiscal years in 2023-2024 by averaging over 70 events per year. We felt it was time to give this unique venue its own identity and allow for future growth," said Rik Edgar, Peoria Civic Center general manager. "The financial support of this deal will allow us to be a little more aggressive in bringing more events to Peoria and furthering our goal of being the economic engine in the downtown area."

The theater will be known as Prairie Home Alliance Theater and will continue to host comedians, concerts, family shows and performances annually along with the Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series and tenant performances with Peoria Symphony Orchestra, Peoria Ballet and local dance schools.

The PCC booking team has been dedicated to building a strong market by attracting a wide variety of top-tier entertainers such as Harry Connick Jr.; Nate Bargatze; John Mellencamp; Steve Martin and Martin Short; Taylor Tomlinson; Whiskey Myers; Lauren Daigle; John Mulaney; and Broadway productions, such as Blue Man Group, The Book of Mormon and Mean Girls.

"Prairie Home Alliance has been a longtime partner and sees the positive impact of the venue within the community firsthand. This partnership is a natural evolution that we will continue to build upon," said Rick Semonis, PCCA chairman.

Prairie Home Alliance is a locally owned and operated, award-winning group of 10 home improvement companies across Central Illinois. All are A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau. The companies work as a team providing superior quality products and services to area homeowners.

"Prairie Home Alliance is thrilled to support the Peoria Civic Center through this naming-rights agreement. Our team is very impressed with the recent venue improvements, and we are honored to play a role in the success of the facility's future," said Steve Jackson, Prairie Home Alliance President.

"We have a strong calendar with events for everyone. Wicked is anchoring our Broadway Series in August, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jo Koy plus a legendary Rock and Roll icon will be announced in the coming weeks," said Edgar. "We encourage fans to check out the exciting offerings and hope to see them for a show soon."

The ASM Global-managed theater features formal seating on three levels - orchestra main floor, first balcony and second balcony, providing an intimate and immersive experience for 2,200 guests - will undergo exterior glass arcade renovations in upcoming months. Recent improvements in the space include new carpeting, renovated restrooms and dressing rooms.

