POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance: The Live Stage Show Transforms into a Holiday Television Special

Broadway producer, author, and Cirque Dreams founder Neil Goldberg will introduce his latest creation, RoboClaus™, in a 30-minute television special this Christmas. The new production is inspired by the acclaimed live stage show and award-winning book series, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.

In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, this production will be broadcast in December to over 400,000 U.S. military service members and their families stationed around the globe, before its public release.

The show boasts a dazzling ensemble of more than 30 performers, including circus acts, magicians, singers, dancers, and choreographed drones. The production will showcase a cutting-edge stage setting, with surrounding LED projections, vibrant animation, video mapping, and dazzling special effects. RoboClaus™ will guide the audience through this multimedia extravaganza, offering an immersive and revolutionary holiday experience.

"AFE is honored to deliver innovative and high-quality entertainment to our service members and their families, especially during the holiday season when it matters most," says Fabrizia Bresil, Director of Armed Forces Entertainment.

“This new holiday production represents a captivating blend of modern marvels and multimedia extravagance.” says Neil Goldberg. “It’s an honor to bring these stories and creations to Armed Forces Entertainment, an audience that truly deserves our heartfelt gratitude and joy.”

The POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance live stage show and immersive experience first premiered in 2023 in Hollywood, FL attended by 35,000 people during an 8 day limited engagement. Plans are underway for theatrical tours, residency and immersive experiences, with details to be announced soon.

The brand has grown into a global sensation with its award-winning children’s books, live shows, and expanding range of animated content, toys, television programming and retail experiences. Learn more at www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com.





