New TYA Musical CHASING THE SKY Now Available for Licensing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Beat by Beat Press has announced the release of its first-ever Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) musical, “Chasing the Sky.” This contemporary 60-minute show celebrates the power of perseverance and the courage to overcome obstacles, no matter how daunting they may seem.

Inspired by the best-selling children’s book and youth musical The Journey of the Noble Gnarble, “Chasing the Sky” features an expanded story and re-imagined songs that remind us that dreams are worth chasing, no matter the challenges that stand in your way. Written for a cast of six performers and intended for audiences ages 4 and up, this modern TYA musical is ideal for professional children’s theaters, community theaters, touring companies, international theaters, and high schools.

The musical had its world premiere in June 2023 at the acclaimed Roma Musical Theatre in Poland. It has sold out every performance, been extended four times, and is currently enjoying an open-ended run through the 2024-2025 season.

“I absolutely love ‘Chasing the Sky’—but what is more important, our audiences love it, and it shows during every single performance,” said Wojciech Kępczyński, General Manager of Roma Musical Theatre. “This show is a great opportunity to introduce kids to the world of theatre and a clever way of engaging them through the story itself, music, and songs. Denver and Kerry’s concept works on many levels. If you are a parent and you would like to broaden your children’s horizons, develop their cognitive skills, and just have good fun during the process, it is a perfect fit.”

Beat by Beat Press is currently granting limited licenses based on region to premiere “Chasing the Sky” in the U.S. and abroad. A licensing application is required during this initial period. Translation rights are also available for international theaters interested in premiering the show in their native language.

Below is a brief synopsis of the show:

Meet Anthony, an eight-year-old with a passion for soccer, on the verge of giving up his dream due to bullies at his soccer camp. One day Anthony reunites with his Uncle, a master storyteller, who weaves a captivating tale of a Gnarble – a tiny, brave fish with a dream to travel from the depths of the ocean to see the sky. Along the way, the Gnarble encounters a cast of sea creatures who challenge her resolve, yet cannot quell her unwavering spirit.

As the story unfolds, Anthony and his Uncle find themselves inspired by the Gnarble's courage, drawing motivation to face their own hurdles and ultimately forging an unbreakable bond.

"Chasing the Sky" is an immersive experience that intertwines modern-day storytelling with the whimsical underwater world of the Gnarble, set to a breath-taking score that will leave audiences humming long after the performance is over. The show comes with an all-inclusive digital Production Kit to make rehearsals and production run without a hitch. Materials include the Libretto, Piano-Vocal Score, Vocal Recordings, Accompaniment Tracks recorded with live musicians, Logo Pack, and a Video Recording License.

“Chasing the Sky” has music and lyrics by Denver Casado, and book by Denver Casado and Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm. It’s inspired by the book “The Journey of the Noble Gnarble” by Daniel Errico.

To download a free perusal script and listen to the new studio recordings of “Chasing the Sky”, visit https://bbbpress.com/product/chasing-the-sky/





Comments





