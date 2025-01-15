New Play About James Baldwin Receives Industry Presentation at City Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Baldwin et Lucien, a powerful new play by R. Jahan will stage two industry presentations at New York City Center’s Harkness Studio on February 13, 2025.

Set over the course of one intense night in 1953, Baldwin et Lucien unfolds in real time as literary hero James Baldwin and his long-time lover Lucien Happersberger navigate Lucien's affair with their nosy upstairs neighbor and the plague of American racism that haunts Baldwin's willingness to be loved. Sharing the stage is cellist David Blasher, performing his original score for the piece.

The presentation is directed by Cooper Howell (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), and stars Noah Pyzik (Our Town, Purlie Victorious), Charlotte Bydwell (Richard Nelson’s The Michaels), David Blasher (Sky-Pony band), and R. Jahan (Slave Play, National Queer Theater’s The Survival) as James Baldwin.

Comments





