New Musical RUBIES by Dennis Hanrahan and Laura I Kramer Announces Industry Reading







The new musical RUBIES with book and lyrics by Dennis Hanrahan and music by Laura I. Kramer (A Letter To Harvey Milk) will get an invite-only industry presentation on Friday, June 10. RUBIES is directed by Evan Pappas with music direction by Peter Leigh-Nilsen and is based on an original story by Laura I. Kramer and Dennis Hanrahan.

RUBIES is a new musical about Old Hollywood. Ruby Reynard, a young actress, yearns for success, but first must navigate the studio gatekeepers, an imperious gossip columnist, and the strictures of life in the 1940's and '50's. RUBIES tells an unconventional love story with noir-ish elements of danger, suspicion, and betrayal about a unique friendship that becomes a family. The theme-the tension between private life and public image-remains both provocative and timely.

The cast includes Emma Degerstedt* (Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures, Smokey Joe's Cafe) as Ruby with Marc delaCruz (Broadway: Hamilton), Mairys Joaquin* (National Tour: A Bronx Tale), Jamila Sabares-Klemm* (Chicago: Hamilton), Kate Marilley* (Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, The Prom), Chandler Sinks* (Encores: The Human Comedy) and Jeff Sullivan*(National Tour: Finding Neverland). Stage management by Emily Todt*, casting by Michael Cassara General Management by LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier.

For more information, please email Lisa@ldkproductions.com