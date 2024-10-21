New Musical PERFECT WORLD Will Have Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical Perfect World will have a private, industry-only table read on Monday, October 21, 2024, in New York City to provide theater professionals with the first look at this new production, developed by an acclaimed creative team including Alan Edmunds (Book & Lyrics), Richard Winzeler (Music & Lyrics), and Rachel Klein(Director.)

Perfect World tells the fascinating and bittersweet true story of child prodigy Barbara Follett, a brilliant young writer who, by age 14, had published two critically acclaimed and best-selling novels. The musical explores Barbara's life, her idealistic and before-its-time vision of a harmonious world, and the personal and societal pressures that drive her toward a tragic disappearance at age 25. Set during the 1920s and 1930s, Perfect World explores themes of ambition, creativity, and the fragile balance between pursuing dreams and coping with reality.

The production features a 16-member cast, led by Barbara, the central character, portrayed at different stages of her life, alongside a host of colorful characters such as her overbearing mother Helen, her father Wilson, and her imaginary friend Sophie, who embodies the innocence and whimsy of Barbara's inner world.

The private table read will feature an outstanding ensemble of actors, under the direction of Klein, and will serve as an important step in the continued development of the show as it heads toward its next stages of production, including a regional premiere in Fall of 2025.

“We're excited to share this intimate reading of Perfect World with our industry colleagues,” said creators Edmunds and Winzeler. “This show offers a touching and dramatic exploration of a young woman’s brilliance and her struggle to navigate between fantasy and harsh realities. We look forward to the feedback from the industry as we take this next step.”

Perfect World promises to be a moving and visually stunning piece, telling Barbara’s true story using vivid imagery and a memorable tune-filled score that captures the essence of Barbara’s inner and outer journeys. Its universal themes of chasing dreams and confronting life’s obstacles are sure to resonate with audiences of all ages.

The show is being executive-produced by Cody Lassen & Associates.

