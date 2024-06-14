New Musical OCEAN IN A TEACUP Will Have an Industry Reading This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical OCEAN IN A TEACUP will have an industry presentation on Tuesday, June 25th.

OCEAN IN A TEACUP features Book and Music by Joel Krantz with Lyrics By Joel Krantz and Neil Selden. The presentation will feature Direction by Mindy Cooper, with Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Mia Qin is the Stage Manager. LDK Productions serves as General Manager.

About OCEAN IN A TEACUP

Based on a true story: Tom Anderson and his fiancé Julia are unshakeable pacifists during World War II. Tom volunteers to become a Red Cross medic, but in the horrific jungle war in Burma, he betrays his vow never to kill. Down and out in the dive bars of Calcutta, Tom meets a charismatic Indian doctor and spiritual teacher who offers him a unique path to redemption through caring for the sick and hungry during the Great Famine of Bengal in 1943. When Julia shockingly arrives to bring Tom back to The States, they are both challenged to learn great lessons of sacrifice and unconditional love

Learn more at www.oceaninateacup.com.

RSVP to attend the reading here.

