New Musical CITY KID To Have NYC Industry Readings This Week

The musical City Kid will be holding industry readings in NYC on Nov. 15 & 16 for invited audiences.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
City Kid is written by Grammy Award nominees Adrienne Anderson (co-writer of the Barry Manilow hits “Could it be Magic” & Daybreak”), Rick Chudacoff & Peter Bunetta, and directed by Merete Muenter

Music Direction will be by Mike Miller, Casting by Jamibeth Margolis, & the Executive Producer/General Manager will be Live Wire Theatrical.

Featuring a cast of 15, City Kid tells a story about the dreams & frustrations of urban youth primarily through music infused with R&B roots, hip-hop, and a variety of other musical styles. 

In the same genres as Rent, West Side Story & The Outsiders, City Kid speaks with the spirit of today's young people as they try to break out into the world through their voices.  

The cast features Brady Foley, Alexandra Humpherys, Wes Williams, Horace Rodgers, Dylan Ireland, Jess Kantorowitz, Kaela Gabrielle Leverette, Olivia Sargent, Andrew Tufano, Joann Gilliam, Penelope Hinds, Jibreel Mawry, Joe Verga and Abdu Garmazi.



