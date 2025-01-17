New Musical About the Life and Music of Harry Chapin To Hold Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new musical exploring the life and music of American singer/songwriter, philanthropist, and activist Harry Chapin will host an industry reading on Friday, January 24.

Directed by David Ruttura (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) with musical direction by Vadim Feichnter (Falsettos, ….Spelling Bee) and casting by Michael Cassara, the musical has a book by Michael Mitri (producer of Be More Chill, A Christmas Story) and features Harry Chapin’s biggest hits including Cat’s in the Cradle and Taxi.

Harry Chapin was a man on a mission. Whether it was his dogged pursuit of success as a singer-songwriter or his tireless activism to bring an end to world hunger, Harry was determined to matter in this world. That singular drive created challenges for a husband and father of five, and for his wife, Sandy. Their relationship was beautiful and complicated; powerful and fragile. It was real. Harry earned legions of fans worldwide for his music, including the iconic Cat’s in the Cradle, and his philanthropic work was legendary, but it was his relationship with Sandy that ultimately defined his life. Their story is timeless.

Eric William Morris (Cellino v. Barnes, King Kong) leads the company which will also feature Alyse Alan Louise (Teeth), Evan Alexander Smith (Back to the Future, Merrily…), Brian Owen (That Parenting Musical), and Christopher Gurr (Parade).

