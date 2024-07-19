Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miiko Toiviainen, Julie Reiber and Kendyl Ito will lead an industry reading of "XY", a new musical about an intersex man reconciling his past while navigating his first romantic relationship. Performances are on Thursday, July 25th at 1:00PM and 4:00pm at the East Village Basement.

XY, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Oliver Houser (She Reached For Heaven) and developed with Hunter Bird, will have an industry reading on Thursday, July 25th at 1:00PM and 4:00pm at the East Village Basement (321 E. 9th Street), a new performance space founded by two-time Tony Award-winning producer Jacob Stuckelman (Merrily We Roll Along, Parade) and Elias Husiak. The reading will be directed by Hersh Ellis (Disruption, Rain and Zoe Save the World).

XY is an original musical that follows Chris, a guarded gym instructor navigating his first romantic relationship while he is haunted by memories of his eleven-year-old female-presenting self, Christine, and his fraught relationship with his estranged mom. XY is an intimate piece about family, forgiveness, and the painful but liberating journey of becoming and embracing who we are. It is poised to be the first mainstream musical to feature an intersex protagonist.

XY has been presented and developed at the NAMT Festival, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Other Palace, The Village Theatre, the ASCAP Musical Theater Workshop, The Goodspeed Musicals Writers Grove and through the Dramatists Guild Fellows program. The piece was one of three finalists for the Relentless Award, the largest prize presented to an unproduced musical.

XY features Finnish theater star Miiko Toiviainen, Julie Reiber (Come From Away, Jagged Little Pill), Kendyl Ito (Soft Power, Wild Goose Dreams), Osh Ashruf (The Vagrant Trilogy), Olivia Lu (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), and Jack Casey (Ragtime 25th Anniversary).

XY is music directed by Josh Kight, and is stage managed by Sarah Lindquist. Jack DePalma serves as creative consultant.

"I have been moved to witness audiences from all walks of life connect to XY's theme of self-acceptance, all while developing a newfound awareness for the intersex community and the unique challenges we face," says writer Oliver Houser. "I hope XY will continue to inspire forgiveness, self-love and healing for many in the years to come."

Seating is limited; please contact xythemusical@gmail.com for availability and information.

