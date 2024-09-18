Michael Zegen & More to Star in Industry Reading of Téa Wolk's INSURANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producer Alexander Robertson of Emlex Entertainment will present a private industry reading of the new play Insurance by Téa Wolk which will take place on September 26 in NYC.

Starring in the play are Ella Beatty, Jessica Rush, and Michael Zegen. Insurance is a 90-minute comedy set in the stillness of pandemic-era Brooklyn, just as a move to the suburb’s looms on the horizon . When a high-powered insurance executive, her well-meaning husband , and their perceptive babysitter become entangled in a web of personal crises, they’re compelled to dismantle the illusion of their flawless lives.

Through sharp wit and surprising twists, Insurance takes a deep dive into self-discovery, as these characters grapple with their notions of success and happiness, ultimately their own expectations and ambitions. Hannah Frye-Ginsberg is Stage Manager and KGM Theatrical will be General Managers.

