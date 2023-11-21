Manhattan Theatre Club Appoints Nicki Hunter as Associate Artistic Director







Lynne Meadow has named Nicki Hunter Associate Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Hunter, who has been MTC’s Artistic Producer since the summer of 2019, and joined the company as an intern in 2009, will continue her work with Meadow and the artistic staff in creating and implementing artistic repertoire and policy, as well as working closely with the artists on MTC’s stages.

“Working with Nicki for the last 14 years has been a joy for me,” said Meadow. “I have valued her counsel and contributions. Her work with our entire staff and our many artists has been dynamic and exemplary.”

Hunter said, “I’m excited and honored to be stepping into this new leadership role at MTC. Working with both the incredible artists and staff at this vibrant organization inspires, challenges, and motivates me on a daily basis. I’m thrilled to be able to continue my work at MTC in this new role.”

Hunter has held numerous positions within the artistic staff at MTC throughout her 14-year tenure at the company. During her time at MTC, she has had the pleasure of working with several playwrights and directors including Jeff Augustin, Jocelyn Bioh, Emily Feldman, Richard Greenberg, Rajiv Joseph, Abe Koogler, Donja R. Love, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Qui Nguyen, Simon Stephens, May Adrales, Saheem Ali, Daniel Aukin, Trip Cullman, Lila Neugebauer, Whitney White and more.

She also leads the Directing Fellowship partnership with the Drama League, launched the Beyond The Stage Program in 2017, and works closely with the Artistic Development team in producing the numerous developmental readings and workshops MTC does each season.

Hunter graduated with high honors from Lehigh University.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway Showcase Theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.





