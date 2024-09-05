MacDowell Awards 147 Fall-Winter Fellowships to Artists Working Across Disciplines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MacDowell has awarded 147 Fellowships to artists working in multiple disciplines from 27 states and 11 countries for the fall and winter season. These artists will arrive at MacDowell’s historic campus in Peterborough, NH from September of 2024 through February of 2025, for an average stay of four weeks, travelling from locations such as Kenya, Macedonia, Uganda, Greece, and Australia, and U.S. states like Kentucky, Wisconsin, Washington, and Mississippi. The incoming group of artists-in-residence was awarded Fellowships based on a work sample judged by independent panels of experts in each of seven disciplines who reviewed 2,274 applications for an acceptance rate of 6.5 percent.

The incoming group of MacDowell Fellows includes architectural critic Alexandra Lange and architect Elihu Rubin; composers Yotam Haber, Pamela Madsen, Gregory Mertl, David Rakowski, Jason Robinson, Steven Kazuo Takasugi, and Anthony Vine; filmmakers Faraz Anoushahpour, Faisal Azam, Josephine Decker, Carine Doumit, Lisa Leeman, and Michèle Stephenson; interdisciplinary artists Maya Ciarrocchi, nicHi douglas, PaviElle French, Joseph Keckler, and Jaamil Olawale Kosoko; theatre artists Mugabi Byenkya, Daniel K. Isaac, and Soomi Kim; visual artists Nancy Bowen, Liz Collins, Donna Gordon, David Hytone, Elle Perez, Amy Podmore, Lenard Smith, and Mark Dean Veca; and writers Rachel Cantor, Francisco Cantú, Mary H.K. Choi, Porochista Khakpour, Sue Miller, Eileen Myles, Han Ong, Tyriek White, and Colson Whitehead.

“Announcing our latest selection of MacDowell Fellows is one of the highlights of my year,” said MacDowell Executive Director Chiwoniso Kaitano. “This latest group of incoming Fellows, both mid-career and established artists, has affirmed my expectations of awe and discovery. The variety of mediums, styles, approaches, and emotions evoked by their work is a testament to the amazing caliber of artists who apply for MacDowell Fellowships each year.”

MacDowell gathers seven panels of renowned professionals in each discipline twice each year to review applications anonymously, selecting Fellows based solely on their talent as evidenced by a work sample and project description. While at MacDowell, Fellows are provided with a private studio and accommodations for a period of up to six weeks, and three chef-prepared meals a day. The next application deadline, for Spring-Summer 2025 residencies, is September 10, 2024.

The artists awarded Fall 2024-Winter 2025 Fellowships include:

For more than a century, MacDowell has provided uninterrupted time to reflect, innovate, study, practice, and create, and its Fellows have contributed significantly to American and world culture and been honored with numerous awards and accolades. MacDowell is a haven of creativity and strives to make its residency program accessible and possible for all artists. Fellows with demonstrated financial need are eligible to receive travel grants and stipends that offset expenses accrued at home during their residency.

