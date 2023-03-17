Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MIKE & MINDY'S WILD WEEKEND JAM To Have An Industry Showing in June

"Mike & Mindy" previously enjoyed a run at The Players Theater.

Mar. 17, 2023  


Time for a Wild Weekend Jam... on a Thursday! Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam, with music & lyrics by Bucky Heard and Timothy D. Lee of The Righteous Brothers, with a book by Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo will have two special industry presentations on Thursday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios, in the heart of Broadway. 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, NYC (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th)

Together since high school, Mike & Mindy have been creating, performing, and making sacrifices for 10 years. Struggling financially, Mike and Mindy are forced to take-on day-jobs as a plumber and a hairdresser - respectively. Despite hustling day and night to make ends meet, they work tirelessly on their craft, struggling to make sure their hopes and dreams don't get 'flushed down the drain' pun painfully intended.

Musical Duo, Heard & Lee are responsible for the creation of a musical score that shows the determination and the undeniable positivity of our protagonists creating a musical parable about following your dreams and creating your own uplifting and enlightening "happy ending."

"This musical was written to help people laugh and to be inspired. It's so important that we hold onto our dreams, to take chances, and to believe that all things are possible. It sounds a bit cliché but believing in yourself is really all you need. It's your life...take a chance!" says authors and producers, Mark Corallo and Eileen Nelson.

"Mike & Mindy" previously enjoyed a powerhouse run at New York's trendy downtown arthouse, The Players Theater, prior to this special invitation-only presentation. For more info visit https://www.mikeandmindyswildweekendjam.com. To RSVP, contact Liz Cope at jmcommnet@gmail.com





