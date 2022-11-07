Live & In Color Is Now Accepting Musical Theatre Submissions For 2023 Fall Retreat







Live & In Color has announced that they are now accepting musical theatre submissions for their 2023 fall retreat at the Bingham Camp. This opportunity is open to playwrights, composers & lyricists of color and/or other underrepresented communities interested in developing their new musical.

"At Live & In Color we are looking to support bold new voices. We have the experience and resources to support your ideas and uplift them to professional and commercial quality. Our goal is to not only help you make your work better, but to set you up for long term success as an artist." - Dennis Corsi, Director of New Works.

The selected musical submission will have a one-week workshop in the fall in Salem, Connecticut culminating in a staged presentation to an invited audience. Applications will close at 11:59pm EST on 2/15/2023. Playwrights may submit more than one musical.

Applicants should visit liveandincolor.org for more information and the application form. Finalists will be notified via email in the spring.

Founded by Director/Choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theater industry-on and off stage, and at every level of creative and business touchpoint. In its first seven seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals "Howdyland!" by By JB Tang Jackson and Dominique Gélin, "Little Girl Blue" by Laiona Michelle, "With Bells On!" by Tommy Newman & Devanand Janki (Based on the play by Darrin Hagen), "Within Elsewhere" by Trent Jeffords and Joshua Betancourt, "The Golden Threshold" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "The Wetlands" by AriDy Nox, "La Egoista" by Erlina Ortiz, "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy. In 2020, Live & in Color developed the virtual pieces "Days of Re-Creation" written entirely by writers of color, "2020 Roasting on an Open Fire" a virtual holiday extravaganza and a weekly virtual happy hour show, "Be Our Guest!" with Broadway professionals, and two virtual 24 HR Play and Song Festivals. Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion," Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, Live & In Color offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color envisions an American Theatre where established and aspiring artists of color have generous opportunities to practice their craft by providing a safe, beautiful space in Salem, CT where artists can gather to develop new works that give voice to under-represented communities. For more info visit liveandincolor.org.

Photo by Andrew Young