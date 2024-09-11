Legacy Fund for the Environment Will Host Annual Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Co-organized by the Legacy Fund for the Environment and the Green Coalition, the Legacy Fund for the Environment Annual Fundraiser raises money to fund citizen groups fighting to protect local nature and the environment. Headliner stand-up comic and television personality Joey Elias will emcee this important fundraiser on September 21 at the Unitarian Church in Westmount.

“Get ready to laugh! It’s going to be a hilarious evening for a crucial cause,” said Jason Prince, president of the Legacy Fund for the Environment and one of the event organisers. Joey Elias, master of ceremonies and auctioneer for the evening, is a seasoned stand-up comic with 16 Just for Laughs festivals under his belt including televised Gala performances. His show points out life’s absurdities covering a wide range of topics. He is a big man, with big shoes, big talent and a big stage delivery.

“The Fund’s motto is, “Citizens, defending nature,” said Prince. “The comma is important. It’s about citizens taking action.” In Quebec, people quickly find they need access to lawyers as they mobilize to protect threatened, beautiful biodiversity or to preserve areas they have been using for decades; irreplaceable wild spaces and their species.

According to Campbell Stuart, ex-mayor of Montreal West and co-founder of the Legacy Fund for the Environment, “We have impressive laws in Quebec that claim to protect nature and endangered species, but they don’t work on their own. Citizens must ensure that the intention of the law is respected.” Money raised provides that access and makes real gains to protect various lands. The invaluable Grand Parc de l’Ouest (3000 hectares) would not have existed were it not for grassroots action that included backing from the Legacy Fund. A noteworthy selection of cases supported by the Legacy Fund is available on their website.

“The permanent loss of our natural habitat and extinction of native species is no laughing matter. But tonight, with Joey Elias, we will all find something to laugh at while supporting this vital cause,” says Carole Reed, President of the Green Coalition. “My message to grassroots groups is don’t give up. In my town of Pincourt, citizen action saved a beautiful forest, home to a rich collection of species, from a housing developer. Far more importantly, we have helped elect an administration which is now conscious of the need to protect what small bits of our habitat remain.”

Diverse items on auction include: a two-night stay at a romantic retreat in the Eastern Townships; theatre tickets from the Theatre du Nouveau Monde; a large donation of tickets from the TOHU; a signed jersey from Montreal Canadiens Saku Koivu; and many other generous donations from local producers. Back by popular demand are guided nature tours of some of Montreal's beautiful woodlands and wetlands with well-known and well-informed environmentalists including David Fletcher of the Green Coalition, and asock monkey hand crafted by Imogen Prince.

Tickets are 95$ (incl. tax receipt) for a light meal with complimentary glass of wine (or two), a hilarious evening of fun with Joey Elias, an auction and raffled items. There is also a student rate.





Comments





