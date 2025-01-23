LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Production Crew Secures First Union Contract 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The Production Team behind the off-Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors has made history by securing their first union contract with the backing of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

The crew joins their counterparts from the musical Titanique in becoming the second of the newly organized off-Broadway groups to ratify an agreement since workers launched their organizing efforts in spring of 2024.

Comprising eight skilled workers from departments such as carpentry, props, lighting, audio, wardrobe, and hair/makeup, the crew voted unanimously on Wednesday to ratify their new contract. The agreement delivers substantial improvements to working conditions, including wage increases and contributions to healthcare and retirement plans. The victory adds momentum to the greater off Broadway organizing campaign as workers at the Atlantic Theater continue their strike following management's failure to negotiate in good faith.

“In an often-unpredictable industry, having union representation means having more career sustainability that goes beyond just this production,” said hair and makeup department member, Kyle Brown. “I'm looking forward to having benefits and pay that reward and match my love for this show and career.”

“Union representation means a sense of security. It's an organization with likeminded people who want to build better workplaces together,” said Mike Ekelburg, an audio department member. “Knowing that I have a union to support me is a level of career security and advancement that is comforting beyond any previous non-union work I've had in the past."

This strengthening movement reflects a broader trend among New York City off-Broadway workers as they come together to secure benefits, comprehensive training, and robust safety measures. Crews interested in improving their workplaces can visit iatse.net/join to contact an IATSE organizer.

Comments





