LAMDA Will Open New Studio Facilities in New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art has announced the opening of new offices and studio facilities in New York City in a move that will bring its industry-leading training to the United States. Supported through a new partnership with A.R.T New York, the Manhattan building will host a range of activities to bolster the London drama school's international activity.

With a permanent office and flexible rehearsal studio spaces, LAMDA will use the midtown location to host its New York auditions, as well as run a suite of short courses and masterclasses, providing a dynamic space for aspiring and professional actors to hone their skills in the heart of Broadway.

LAMDA has a long-standing history with the USA through its extensive alumni network and its partnership with the Fulbright Commission, a prestigious scholarship programme that brings one acting student to LAMDA each year. LAMDA also welcomes many US students to its undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses, as well as its semester and summer school options.

This expansion into New York City marks a significant milestone for LAMDA, enabling the world-renowned conservatoire to gain a permanent presence in one of the largest cities in the USA. It also underscores LAMDA's philosophy of training without borders, providing unparalleled opportunities for growth and development for US-based actors, students and alumni.

"We are very excited to open our doors in New York City," said Professor Mark O'Thomas, Principal and CEO of LAMDA. "This expansion reinforces our commitment to making an impact on a global scale by providing support, resources and opportunities to aspiring creatives. We look forward to welcoming new students and strengthening ties with our US-based alumni network.”

New York City is renowned for its vibrant performing arts scene, making it the perfect location for LAMDA's new office and studio facilities. Students can experience productions on and off-Broadway, learn new skills under the tutelage of professional actors, including eminent LAMDA alumni, and pursue their passions in a city that celebrates creativity and talent.

LAMDA's Head of Academic Affairs and Research, Dr Nicholas Holden, will oversee the school's expansion into New York. Dr Holden said, “This is a hugely exciting time for LAMDA, representing an ambitious vision to offer our training to more people around the world. We are delighted to be working with A.R.T New York as we open our office in Manhattan and use their studio facilities to bring aspects of our training programme to the USA."

LAMDA NYC will officially open on 23 January 2025. More details about the new facilities and upcoming activity will follow in the new year.

Comments





