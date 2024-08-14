Greater Boston Stage Company Announces Major Renovation In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary!

Upgrades are designed to enhance the comfort and experience of patrons and to ensure that facilities meet the highest standards of accessibility and technology.
As Greater Boston Stage Company (GBSC) marks its first 25 years of bringing live professional theatre and theatrical education to the community, have announced a series of major renovations to the beloved theatre space over the next year.
These upgrades are designed to enhance the comfort and experience of patrons and to ensure that facilities meet the highest standards of accessibility and technology. The renovations will include:
These exciting changes have been made possible by the incredible generosity of supporters. They have secured over $600,000 in pledged support from StonehamBank, Stoneham Ford, The State of Massachusetts, and several other foundations and corporations.
However, the work isn’t done. With public support, they are aiming to raise an additional $150,000 to add three crucial elements to the renovation project over the next year:
As part of the "Buy a Seat" initiative, you have the unique opportunity to leave a lasting mark on theatre. By purchasing a new seat for $500, you can dedicate it with a personalized name plaque on the armrest. It's a special way to be a part of GBSC's legacy and celebrate the 25th anniversary.
