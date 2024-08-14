Greater Boston Stage Company Announces Major Renovation In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Greater Boston Stage Company (GBSC) marks its first 25 years of bringing live professional theatre and theatrical education to the community, have announced a series of major renovations to the beloved theatre space over the next year.

These upgrades are designed to enhance the comfort and experience of patrons and to ensure that facilities meet the highest standards of accessibility and technology. The renovations will include:

Reconfiguring and Replacing Seating: New seating arrangement will feature added aisles and improved accommodations for wheelchair patrons, ensuring that all members of the community can enjoy all performances.

Fresh Look: Both the theatre and lobby will be repainted and re-carpeted, and the concession area will be upgraded, creating a vibrant, welcoming environment for all guests.

Upgrading Sound and Wiring Systems: They are installing a brand-new assisted-listening system and making vital improvements to sound and wiring infrastructure.

These exciting changes have been made possible by the incredible generosity of supporters. They have secured over $600,000 in pledged support from StonehamBank, Stoneham Ford, The State of Massachusetts, and several other foundations and corporations.

However, the work isn’t done. With public support, they are aiming to raise an additional $150,000 to add three crucial elements to the renovation project over the next year:

Replacement of the Lighting Grid: The current grid, in place since 1999, supports only 1,200 pounds of lighting or scenery. A new grid will support over 10,000 pounds, vastly improving our lighting and scenic capabilities.

Installation of a Theatre Curtain: For the first time, the venue will have a theatre curtain, made possible by the new grid that can support the weight of a curtain and track.

Updating the Gallery Space: This includes the addition of a new single-stall accessible bathroom for patrons, further enhancing the accessibility of facilities.

As part of the "Buy a Seat" initiative, you have the unique opportunity to leave a lasting mark on theatre. By purchasing a new seat for $500, you can dedicate it with a personalized name plaque on the armrest. It's a special way to be a part of GBSC's legacy and celebrate the 25th anniversary.

