Industry Pro Newsletter: The Paradox of Pay Equity, COVID Spread in NYC High Once Again







As new leadership takes the helm at many companies across the United States, they are not only trying to steer the artistic ship, but to point the company in the right direction in terms of workplace conditions. As calls for unpaid internships to come to an end continue, many are re-evaluating their budgets and business models - with some adjusting their production model, and others looking at the financial realities and closing their doors. As the industry continues to make reforms, those reforms won't come without some pain. Hopefully, that pain leads to a brighter tomorrow for arts workers across the board.

Industry Trends

Equitable Pay Leading to Less Opportunity

The paradox of seeking equitable compensation models is explored by Jesse Green in The New York Times - as more companies seek to find equitable business structures, that often leads to producing less work - which not only means less overall opportunity, but runs the risk of less donations. Dealing with this paradox is just one of many challenges facing the American theater moving forward. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

NYC Back at High Risk of COVID Spread

After spending June at a medium risk according to the CDC's standards, all 5 boroughs of the city entered High Risk at the beginning of July. Click here to read more...

BroadwayWorld Seeks New York Based Videographer

As the theater industry continues a return to its normal rhythm of openings, BroadwayWorld is looking to expand our coverage team with a New York based videographer to help cover events, openings, and more. If you or someone in your network is a good candidate, send them to this listing to apply! Click here to read more...

Broadway and Beyond Announces Hybrid Networking Event for Stage Managers of Color

Dedicated to providing career advancement opportunities for stage managers of Color, Broadway and Beyond has announced a hybrid networking event for September. Click here to read more...

Regional

Village Theatre Announces New Artistic Director and New Managing Director

The Seattle based company announced a move to a dual leadership model as they fill the role left by the retirement of Robb Hunt, the theatre's Executive Producer for the last 43 years. Adam Immerwahr, most recently of Theater J in DC, will take on the Artistic Director role, and Laura Lee, of Seattle's ArtsWest, will fill the role of Managing Director for the first time in company history. Click here to read more...

Black Arts Council Aims to Diversify the Berkshires

After a recent survey indicated a lack of diversity in the audiences of Berkshire cultural institutions (though the sample size on the survey was very small), the Black Arts Council, a subset of the Berkshire Black Economic Council hopes to work with cultural institutions to increase their diversity on-stage, off-stage, and in the audience. Click here to read more...

Fresh Turmoil at Victory Gardens

After recent turmoil led to Ken-Matt Martin being named Artistic Director of Victory Gardens only a few years ago, new turmoil has emerged after Martin was placed on leave. In the wake of tha decision by the Board, along with the final candidate for the vacant Executive Director position withdrawing her candidacy, the full-time staff of the theater and many associated artists resigned en masse, calling upon the Board of Directors to reinstate Martin and themselves resign. Click here to read more...

Southern Rep Closes Their Doors

After 36 years of producing around New Orleans, the Board of Directors announced last week that due to financial pressures, the company would no longer be able to produce. Their former home will soon re-open as a performing arts center with plans to serve the majority Black community in which it resides. Click here to read more...

International

UK Equity Issues New Guidance on NDAs

The UK performers union issued new guidance on the use of non-disclosure agreements in the UK Film, Television, and Gaming industries, stating that the current use of NDAs was inappropriate in their breadth. Click here to read more...

New Puppets Continue to Flourish on the West End

Starting from the family legacy of War Horse, a new generation of puppeteers are continuing to thrive on the West End - from the team that won an Olivier for their work as the Tiger in Life of Pi, to a new production of 101 Dalmatians, the arts of puppetry continues to expand. Click here to read more...

